Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home

Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home
Codeta taxi boss Sizwe Khobocwana was shot dead outside his home on 4 April, 2023. (Photo: iStock)
By Velani Ludidi
06 Apr 2023
0

The killing of a local Cape Town Codeta chairperson Sizwe Khobocwana has sent shockwaves in the transport industry which has been relatively quiet in recent months. 

The transport industry in Cape Town is in shock following the killing of Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) leader Sizwe Khobocwana.

Khobocwana, aged 55 and chairperson of Route 1 between Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont, was shot repeatedly in his vehicle in front of his home on Dorado Road, Kuils River on Tuesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, a silver-grey Mercedes C200 Sport was seen speeding through nearby streets with two occupants. Khobocwana was returning from work in his Ford bakkie when he was approached by two suspects who opened fire on him.

The witness told Daily Maverick that around eight shots were fired as Khobocwana attempted to drive his vehicle from the scene but he crashed through the wall of his house. 

The Codeta office in Mbekweni, Paarl. Conflict between Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) over the B97 route has led to numerous violent incidents. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

Read in Daily Maverick: New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie ‘confident’ he can put brakes on Santaco taxi strike

Khobocwana’s killing comes more than a year after the death of Codeta leader Mzoxolo Cecil Dibela. The 45-year-old taxi operator, who owned taxis on the Somerset West- Khayelitsha route, was found with bullet wounds in Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘A firm leader’: Cape Town reels from assassination of Codeta taxi boss

“The whole minibus taxi industry is still shocked by the killing of Khobocwana,” said Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi. “We do not know what led to this killing and it took us by surprise. We are hoping the police will shed some light because there hasn’t been any violence in the industry for some time now.” 

The past few years have been turbulent for Cape Town’s taxi industry owing to sustained disputes between operators over lucrative routes and leadership struggles. In 2021, Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) were locked in a dispute over the operating rights to the B97 taxi route, between Mbekweni in Paarl and the Bellville taxi rank.

Khanyi did not want to speculate on the motive for the killing and asked that the family be given privacy during the time of grief. “Speculations might lead to violence which is something we do not want. Let us allow the police to investigate this case and maybe they will tell us who is responsible for this killing.” 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Mfuleni police responded to a complaint on Tuesday 4 April 2023 and upon arrival at the crime scene in Dorado Street at around 19:30, they found the body of a 55-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. 

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

He added that Mfuleni police are investigating a case of murder and anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
When death comes violently to Johannesburg — murder in the city, and love
Maverick News

When death comes violently to Johannesburg — murder in the city, and love
Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Maverick News

Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.