The transport industry in Cape Town is in shock following the killing of Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) leader Sizwe Khobocwana.

Khobocwana, aged 55 and chairperson of Route 1 between Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont, was shot repeatedly in his vehicle in front of his home on Dorado Road, Kuils River on Tuesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, a silver-grey Mercedes C200 Sport was seen speeding through nearby streets with two occupants. Khobocwana was returning from work in his Ford bakkie when he was approached by two suspects who opened fire on him.

The witness told Daily Maverick that around eight shots were fired as Khobocwana attempted to drive his vehicle from the scene but he crashed through the wall of his house.

Read in Daily Maverick: New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie ‘confident’ he can put brakes on Santaco taxi strike

Khobocwana’s killing comes more than a year after the death of Codeta leader Mzoxolo Cecil Dibela. The 45-year-old taxi operator, who owned taxis on the Somerset West- Khayelitsha route, was found with bullet wounds in Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘A firm leader’: Cape Town reels from assassination of Codeta taxi boss

“The whole minibus taxi industry is still shocked by the killing of Khobocwana,” said Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi. “We do not know what led to this killing and it took us by surprise. We are hoping the police will shed some light because there hasn’t been any violence in the industry for some time now.”

The past few years have been turbulent for Cape Town’s taxi industry owing to sustained disputes between operators over lucrative routes and leadership struggles. In 2021, Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) were locked in a dispute over the operating rights to the B97 taxi route, between Mbekweni in Paarl and the Bellville taxi rank.

Khanyi did not want to speculate on the motive for the killing and asked that the family be given privacy during the time of grief. “Speculations might lead to violence which is something we do not want. Let us allow the police to investigate this case and maybe they will tell us who is responsible for this killing.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Mfuleni police responded to a complaint on Tuesday 4 April 2023 and upon arrival at the crime scene in Dorado Street at around 19:30, they found the body of a 55-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

He added that Mfuleni police are investigating a case of murder and anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM