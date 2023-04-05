Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has withdrawn Eskom’s exemption from some aspects of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that require the power utility to disclose irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual report and financial statements.

Godongwana told MPs on Wednesday, 5 April that he has decided to withdraw the exemption of Eskom from the PFMA “for now”, giving him the space to have further consultations with the Auditor-General’s office and the power utility’s auditors.

Eskom was granted an exemption from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure for three years in its annual report and financial statements after Godongwana signed a special Government Gazette dated 31 March 2023, the last day of the government’s financial year.

The move by Godongwana sparked outrage across the political and civil society spectrum, with some arguing that the exemption will be used by Eskom’s management and board to hide wrongdoing at the utility.

Treasury moved to clarify Godongwana’s decision by saying Eskom had been granted a “partial” and not a full exemption from reporting on irregular and fruitless expenditure. It defended the decision, saying Eskom would now be required to report and disclose irregular and fruitless expenditure mainly in its annual report. The PFMA requires Eskom to disclose such expenditure in its annual reports and its financial statements.

But in Parliament on Wednesday, Godongwana made a U-turn by withdrawing the exemption.

“Yesterday we had intensive discussions with the Auditor-General (AG) and in that discussion there were some contributions from the AG that need to be part of the framing of the gazette,” the minister said.

“In the light of those comments and comments from the public, we have decided to withdraw the gazette for now and have more detailed discussions with the AG and Eskom’s auditors so that the framing is proper and the checks and balances are tightened.”

Audit risk

Treasury argued that publishing irregular and fruitless expenditure in Eskom’s annual financial statements and annual report could result in adverse audit findings from the Auditor-General, known as a qualified audit opinion. Such an audit opinion means there is uncertainty in a company’s financial statements as they contain misstatements.

Godongwana and Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana are concerned that reporting irregular and fruitless expenditure in the financial statements and annual report raises the probability of the utility receiving a qualified audit opinion.

This would make Eskom lenders nervous about the utility’s ability to pay back the R423-billion debt on its financial books. Credit rating agencies might also be spooked and take a negative view on Eskom, and lenders would see the power utility as being at risk of defaulting on its debt repayments. This would increase Eskom’s borrowing costs when it plans to raise more or new money from lenders to fund its operations.

“The exemption granted to Eskom will enable it to continue to fund its balance sheet and still maintain accountability, transparency and reporting requirements in its annual reports and annual financial statements. If the exemptions were not considered, it would place pressure on the fiscus and limit borrowing powers of the SOE,” Treasury said on Monday. BM/DM