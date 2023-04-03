Eskom has become the second state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be granted an exemption by finance minister Enoch Godongwana from disclosing and reporting irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements.

State-owned transport group Transnet was also recently granted a similar exemption from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act.

This time, Eskom was granted an exemption from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure for three years as Godongwana signed a special government gazette dated 31 March 2022, the last day of the government’s financial year.

Irregular and fruitless expenditures are often considered to have been made in vain and could have been avoided if care and duty were exercised. It is expenditure that doesn’t follow the spirit and provisions of the PFMA and can result in adverse audit findings from the Auditor-General’s office.

The announcement comes amid continuous rolling power blackouts every day so far in 2023.

In early 2022, Transnet was given a three-year exemption from the PFMA so that it does not have to include irregular expenditure in its financial statements.

Transnet CEO Portia Derby has argued that granting such exemptions would help the SOE be on a level playing field with private sector companies, which are not subjected to the PFMA.

She said the act was also cumbersome as SOEs are required to continuously include previously identified irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure in latest financial statements — even if corrective and remedial actions are taken by SOEs. Derby said the PFMA also tended to cause confusion among international investors, especially the accounting treatment of financial statements.

Eskom and Transnet are big transgressors regarding irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure under the PFMA.

According to Eskom’s 2022 annual report, the power utility pencilled in irregular expenditure of R67.1-billion, the vast majority of which relates to the previous year. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R5-billion at year-end.

In Transnet’s case, the company disclosed transgressions of the PFMA that were worth R105-billion during the year ending March 2022, which included R104.3-billion of irregular expenditure, and R728-million of fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Some of these sullied expenditures and losses recorded by Eskom and Transnet are a direct result of criminal conduct or the modification of contracts.

SOEs were targeted during the State Capture years, as the corruption that occurred at such entities and the money that was stolen were often classified under irregular and fruitless expenditure. The Zondo Commission of Inquiry heard evidence from investigator Paul Holden that an estimated R500-billion was lost through State Capture corruption and sullied contracts, some of which were granted by SOEs, including Eskom and Transnet.

The gazette signed by Godongwana provides Eskom with an exemption from Section 55 (2) (b) (i) of the PFMA for 2022/23 and the following two years. The section of the PFMA requires that SOEs provide particulars in their annual financial statements and annual reports of “any material losses through criminal conduct and any irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful expenditure that occurred during the financial year.”

Godongwana is expected to outline strict conditions that are tied to the PFMA exemption. For instance, Eskom will still have to report irregular and fruitless expenditure that occurs through criminal activity such as theft and corruption. In other words, Eskom will likely be exempted from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure that arises from contraventions of accounting rules.

The National Treasury said it would issue a technical explanation and reason behind granting Eskom exemption from sections of the PFMA.

In its interim financial results for the six months to the end of September 2022, which were published on Friday, Eskom said the Treasury issued it an instruction that limits its disclosure of irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements. “[However] all other PFMA information that was previously disclosed will be included in the Eskom Integrated Report,” Eskom wrote in its financial statements.

The move by Godongwana to exempt Eskom from some provisions of the PFMA has generated outcry, with civil society group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) saying it removes transparency around the financial affairs of the power utility. Without such the transparency that is envisaged by the PFMA, it would potentially create fertile ground for corruption to fester again at Eskom, Outa said in a Tweet on Monday, 3 April.

The Black Business Council (BBC) has also expressed outrage over the “irrational” decision by the Treasury, saying it will seek an urgent meeting with Godongwana and deputy president Paul Mashatile “to sharply raise this serious anomaly”.

“The BBC views this as an irrational decision that desperately seeks to shield the incompetent former CEO of Eskom, Mr André Marinus de Ruyter, from his lack of compliance with the PFMA. This makes a mockery of our beloved country,” the BBC said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the EFF has slammed the Finance Minister’s decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its financial statements. Calling the decision “irrational” and “irresponsible”, the red berets said the move would seek to deepen corruption at the parastatal.

“We are appalled by this desperate and sickening attempt by the governing party, the ANC to hide the rampant corruption at Eskom that has plunged our country into avoidable electricity blackouts. The Minister of Finance and the National Treasury are now operating like a mafia, casting a dark shadow over our democracy and the transparency it requires,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The EFF Statement On The Decision Of The Minister Of Finance To Exempt Eskom From Disclosing Irregular Expenditure pic.twitter.com/CUyx8Hc66e — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 2, 2023

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday, also expressed concern over the decision. He questioned the motive behind the exemption:

“It seems that rather than stopping corruption, it is being formalised at Eskom. This is not moving us away from greylisting. This is making Eskom blackouts, financial blackouts too.”

Winde said he was considering and pursuing “all options to stop this exemption.” DM