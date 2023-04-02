Defend Truth

DA CONGRESS 2023

DA again votes against having a deputy leader (again)

DA again votes against having a deputy leader (again)
John Steenhuisen address the delegates at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference held at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand on 1 April 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Velani Ludidi
02 Apr 2023
0

Helen Zille voted against the amendment, saying they have learnt from the ANC that it is a bad idea to have a deputy leader as it creates two centres of power. 

The DA congress that is currently under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand voted against having a deputy leader. 

This was not the first time the proposal to amend the party’s constitution was brought up; during the last congress former member Mbali Ntuli proposed that the party introduce a deputy leader. Ntuli’s proposal was seconded by Sakhile Mngadi, who during this year’s congress was the proposer. 

Mbali Ntuli during a press conference in August 2020 in Durban. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Mngadi said considering the party’s growth, a deputy leader was needed to share responsibilities with the leader. 

“With this [party growth], come great challenges for senior office bearers due to demand etc,” Mngadi said.

“To ensure executive continuity, stability and effectiveness, the position of deputy leader provides the party with the opportunity to expand access to the executive and ensure that roles, access, availability and workload are shared evenly among recognisable personalities. The reality is that the DA needs to position itself as a solid front going into 2024 and 2026.”

When former DA leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from his role in 2019, current leader John Steenhuisen was elected as the interim leader until the party’s next congress. 

DA supporters questioned whether the party would amend the country’s constitution and do away with the deputy president if they were to be in government while others argued that the party was trying to avoid having a black deputy leader when the party leader is white and vice versa. 

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga also supported the proposal and said several provinces already have deputy leaders and it is working well. “A party that is growing, a party that will be in government needs to have a deputy leader. We should be looking at that so that we start building succession.” 

Other amendments were passed and rejected with ease but this proposal was the hotly contested one forcing the DA staff to do a manual count. When the results were eventually announced, it was rejected by a small margin of 29 votes. 

Helen Zille, who voted against the proposal, said they have learnt from watching the ANC battling it out in public as a deputy leader position creates two centres of power. 

Helen Zille at the DA Federal Conference on 1 April 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“When you get two centres of power in the leadership of the party it is difficult for a leader to chart a vision and lead a united party to that end. It is a bad idea to have a deputy leader automatically become a leader when you have so many mayors, premiers and provincial leaders who can also become party leaders.” 

Msimanga differed from Zille, saying the proposal is already working in several provinces without creating two centres of power. 

“It’s about how you define the role and I was of the view that once this is passed and is part of our resolutions and amendments, you would then use this time to define what are going to be the roles. I don’t think the argument that it will create two centres of power holds water, if that is the case then they should tell us why in other provinces that is something that is not happening.” 

The proposal is expected to be brought again in the next congress in three years, and Msimanga said he will continue supporting it. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
DM168

The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom
Maverick News

Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Maverick News

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
Maverick News

Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.