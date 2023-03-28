MUNICIPAL MAYHEM
Tshwane mayoral debacle – a visual timeline of the chaos in the council chambers
The past 43 days have seen the City of Tshwane gripped by mayhem in its council chambers. DA mayor Randall Williams resigned in early February after taking the heat for the Auditor-General’s damning report on the city’s finances. He was succeeded by Cope’s Murunwa Makwarela, who was removed as mayor, reinstated, then resigned over a scandal concerning the paperwork for his claimed rehabilitation for insolvency. On Tuesday, we watched to see which councillor, if any, would prevail. In what many hope is the end of this debacle, DA councillor Cilliers Brink emerged elected as the city’s number one citizen.
Note: This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. Daily Maverick is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided in other stories in Daily Maverick for further information.
This is a developing story and this timeline will continue to be updated. It was last updated on 28 March 2023. DM
