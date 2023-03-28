South Africa

MUNICIPAL MAYHEM

Tshwane mayoral debacle – a visual timeline of the chaos in the council chambers

Tshwane mayoral debacle – a visual timeline of the chaos in the council chambers
Clockwise from left: Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath) | New mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink. (Photo: Deaan Vivier) | City of Tshwane Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana. (Photo: Facebook) | Former mayor Murunwa Makwarela. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Victoria O’Regan
28 Mar 2023
0

The past 43 days have seen the City of Tshwane gripped by mayhem in its council chambers. DA mayor Randall Williams resigned in early February after taking the heat for the Auditor-General’s damning report on the city’s finances. He was succeeded by Cope’s Murunwa Makwarela, who was removed as mayor, reinstated, then resigned over a scandal concerning the paperwork for his claimed rehabilitation for insolvency. On Tuesday, we watched to see which councillor, if any, would prevail. In what many hope is the end of this debacle, DA councillor Cilliers Brink emerged elected as the city’s number one citizen.

Note: This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. Daily Maverick is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided in other stories in Daily Maverick for further information. 

This is a developing story and this timeline will continue to be updated. It was last updated on 28 March 2023. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
South Africa

Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals
Maverick News

Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals
Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report - Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Maverick News

Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report – Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
A profound homesickness, for Africa
Africa

A profound homesickness, for Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Maverick News

Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.