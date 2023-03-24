Africa

UGANDA ANTI-LGBTQ+

Anglican Archbishop Makgoba appeals to Ugandan president to abandon anti-gay hate bill

Anglican Archbishop Makgoba appeals to Ugandan president to abandon anti-gay hate bill
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has appealed to Uganda's president about the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)
By Suné Payne
24 Mar 2023
0

‘We are all God’s children regardless of the dignity of our sexual differences’ said Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, in an appeal to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, to decline signing into law a bill that makes homosexual acts punishable by death.

The Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa Thabo Makgoba has asked his Ugandan counterpart for the church to promote inclusiveness and “care for all God’s people”. In a message sent on Thursday 23 March, the archbishop said he read the anti-LGBTQ+ bill with pain. “We are all God’s children regardless of the dignity of our sexual differences.” 

The country’s parliament passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill on Tuesday 21 March that has to be signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni. Aside from a ban on same-sex intercourse, the law will ban “promoting and abetting homosexuality as well as conspiracy to engage in homosexuality” according to a Reuters report published in Daily Maverick. Violations would carry “severe penalties, including death for so-called aggravated homosexuality” and “life in prison for gay sex”.

In a statement, the archbishop says he sent a message to his Ugandan counterpart on Thursday about the bill. “It is our prayer that as your country lives with the implications of this discriminatory bill, that the Church will promote inclusiveness and care for all God’s people,” said Makgoba. 

“It is our sincere prayer that the President will not sign this bill into law and we pray that the church will urge him not to do so,” he added. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: The US Christian right and Vladimir Putin bring culture wars to Africa 

Reuters said Museveni had not commented on the current proposal, but had long opposed the rights of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) and signed an anti-LGBTQ+ law in 2013, which was struck down by the courts on procedural grounds.

The Cape Town Pride Festival celebrates cultural diversity, creates awareness of LGBTQI+ issues in South Africa and beyond, and celebrates the progress of LGBTQI+ rights in South Africa. (Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)

Violating multiple fundamental rights

Human Rights Watch said if a bill that criminalises same-sex conduct, and sexual and gender identity, is adopted, it would violate multiple fundamental rights. “Among others, such a law would violate the rights to freedom of expression and association privacy, equality and nondiscrimination,” the organisation said earlier this month, when the bill was first introduced. 

“One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalises people simply for being who they are, as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy, and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda,” said Oryem Nyeko, a Uganda researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Makgoba spoke out on the Ugandan hate bill weeks after Anglican bishops in Southern Africa failed to reach consensus on blessing same-sex unions during church services, ruling out church marriages for same-sex couples, as reported by Sowetan Live. The bishops instead resolved to craft special prayers to provide pastoral care to same-sex couples. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
The ICC would expect SA to arrest Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in the country, but would that be fair and just?
Ukraine Crisis

The ICC would expect SA to arrest Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in the country, but would that be fair and just?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.