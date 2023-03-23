South Africa

ANALYSIS

SA’s rejection of EFF’s politics of fear and violence — encouraging, empowering and inspiring

SA’s rejection of EFF’s politics of fear and violence — encouraging, empowering and inspiring
EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC NEC member Carl Niehaus during the national shutdown protest on 20 March 2023 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
By Stephen Grootes
23 Mar 2023
0

While the impact of the EFF’s ‘national shutdown’ may have been of varied intensity in different parts of South Africa, it is possible that its apparent failure is a turning point for the party.

The EFF’s much-threatened “national shutdown” did not materialise in the way its leaders would have hoped, no matter how outlandish its claims were at the end of that day just before Human Rights Day — which in itself is an ironic juxtaposition. While there was indeed limited protest activity in some areas, there is no evidence that South Africa was brought to a halt, or that millions of people came out to support the EFF’s aims.  

This failure may have much to do with the police presence and the political views of many voters in general. It may also reveal that some of the EFF’s recent strategic decisions, such as working with the ANC, impose limitations on what it can do. It also reveals that, while Julius Malema is possibly at his most skilful populist self when confronting opponents of different colour, he is considerably weaker at confronting a black-run government.

While the impact of the EFF’s “shutdown” may have been of varied intensity in different places, it is possible that its apparent failure is a turning point for the party. In future, it will certainly battle to convince people that it has so much power that it can bring the country to a grinding halt at will. For a party whose appeal is in great part based on an impression of its brute force, the piercing of that balloon can be brutal.

It may simply be that the EFF’s stated ambition was just too large and too complex without properly functioning national machinery. As has been previously stated, only union movements have been able to cause a shutdown in South Africa in the past — it was always unlikely that the EFF would be able to emulate it.

For some, perhaps the most telling image of the day was of Malema walking, during the protest, hand in hand with the proven liar and fraudster Carl Niehaus. Nothing Niehaus has attached himself to in recent times has succeeded.

(Video: Supplied)

There are probably several reasons why the EFF day of “action” ended in this humiliating way.

It must be noted that the police were far more proactive than in recent times. There was a full briefing by all the ministers of the security cluster in the days ahead of the event, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue before the event happened.

Police back up their words

While the government and the police have said in the past that the law must be obeyed, it seems this time they actually meant it. This is possibly why some reports say up to 500 people were arrested on the day.

One of the main reasons this was possible was that the EFF told everyone who cared to listen what it was going to do. It was clear to all that tyres being dumped in vast numbers were intended to become burning pyres for an extra sense of dread — and so they were removed.

For the police, and the government as a whole, this was a chance to demonstrate that, after so many failures, they can actually be effective in protecting law-abiding citizens.

Questions will certainly be asked about why the police were able to act here and not during the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng riots nearly two years ago.

While the surprise element of that violence was an important factor, cynics might also point to the fact this was a deliberately planned political action, and that the ANC government itself was the target of this action, necessitating the tough police response. Nothing helps even incompetent people spring into action like a direct, and personal, threat.

It is also important to remember that, generally speaking, most people avoid violence. It is easy to forget this in an environment in which rhetoric involves so many violent words and personal attacks.

But here, when given the chance to participate in a violent “revolutionary” act, most South Africans decided not to.

Professor Anthony Butler might have summed it up best when he wrote last week: “There are some revolutionary Marxists in SA, but there are many more deeply conservative Christians.”

The message is paramount

However, there may also be deeper-seated reasons to do with the EFF itself.

The first is the message.

Often, in politics, if you are going to make a big promise, it is important to follow through. If Malema had simply said he was going to hold a protest and then held one, that would have been covered in a particular way. But the fact he promised a “national shutdown”, and used violent rhetoric in the process, set him up for a likely failure.

It was just too big a promise.

Then there are the EFF’s recent strategic choices.

It is currently working with the ANC in Joburg and voting with the ANC in Tshwane.

While working together like this carries risks for both parties, it may already have come at a price for the EFF. While it claims to be trying to literally overthrow the government of the ANC, it is also working with the very same party. It is a direct result of the EFF’s votes in Joburg that some ANC councillors now hold positions on the mayoral committee there.

For some who support the EFF’s aims, this can easily be interpreted as selling out. For others, it may just be evidence that the EFF cannot be trusted, as it flip-flops way too often and according to its political needs of the day — see the Carl Niehaus example.

Working with the ANC also places limits on how radical the EFF can claim to be. A protest to shut down the country is, by default, beyond those limits.

But there may be a deeper and more important explanation for the EFF’s problems here.

The race factor

There can be no doubt as to the legitimacy of some of the party’s aims. It says it wants to undo centuries of racialised inequality and to stop racism. At times, this leads to direct conflict, including incidents involving brand names as big as Vodacom.

For some black workers, the EFF’s Labour Desk will be the only option to try to get redress from an employer abusing them. Again, race could well be a factor here.

And it is at these moments when Malema may well be speaking for many, many people in this country, when he directs anger and frustration, and demands accountability.

But his legitimacy, and thus his power, takes a knock when taking on the government. Race is simply not a factor here — attacking a government that he is also working with can easily be seen as pushing his narrow, and personal, political interest.

Malema’s power when he is seen to be fighting racism, and when he is seen to be fighting the ANC are two different constructs. And that difference is hugely significant.

The fact that Malema and Floyd Shivambu have been exposed for benefiting from the looted VBS bank also adds a dollop of cynicism to the fire around his image.

Within this may be yet another factor: while the conditions on the ground may appear to some to be fertile for a violent revolution, the people of South Africa believe in their vote as the way of achieving political accountability. After almost 30 years, the culture of voting (or not) has taken firm hold. People are aware they can speak in public, express themselves, protest, organise and vote. And thus, they do not necessarily take part in any event which bills itself as trying to overthrow the state in a revolution.

All of this suggests that the real lesson from Monday’s events is that Malema’s EFF, and populism as a whole, have important limits in South Africa.

For the moment, at least. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Court rules unmarried partner can’t get maintenance after government delays legislation on cohabiting couples
Maverick News

Court rules unmarried partner can’t get maintenance after government delays legislation on cohabiting couples

TOP READS IN SECTION

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.