Fire rips through Free State premier’s house, causes millions in damage

Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana's official residence on fire. Firefighters and other emergency services on scene. Cause of blaze is being investigated. (Photos: Facebook)
By Cathy Dlodlo
23 Mar 2023
A fire at the official residence of new Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwane is estimated to have caused millions of rands in damage, which may include expensive antique furniture and paintings.

Mangaung Metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama said the fire brigade got a call just after 9am on Thursday. “When the first team arrived, they realised they needed back-up,” he explained. More trucks and fire and rescue vehicles were then sent to the scene. About two hours later the fire had been brought under control.

The premier’s spokesperson, Sello Dithebe, said no one was injured in the fire. He confirmed the roof had collapsed. By early afternoon authorities were still on the scene. 

He confirmed to Daily Maverick that the Free State department of public works had been renovating the main house.

The premises comprise the main house and a guesthouse. Dithebe said only the main house was affected. Public works would assess the damage and issue a report. 

The premier, who was inaugurated in February, had not moved into the Free State House yet.   

The media were not allowed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished because the police forensic team was at work. 

Dukwana stepped into the shoes of outgoing premier Sisi Ntombela, who resigned last month. She failed to be elected into the ANC’s party’s provincial structure following an assessment of her performance. DM

