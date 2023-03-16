When the DA revealed who had been nominated to occupy the party’s six top positions on Wednesday afternoon, the name that caught everyone’s eye was Lungile Phenyane, the Tshwane Ward 59 public representative who has been nominated for all the positions.

Not only is Phenyane contesting against party leader John Steenhuisen, she is also vying for the federal council chair against DA bigwig Helen Zille.

A quick Google search will yield information about almost any individual, but in Phenyane’s case little was found on her after the announcement, not even a photo of her. She has no social media presence, no WhatsApp and no articles had been written about her.

By Thursday morning, reports were being filed on her as journalists rushed to find out more.

Speaking briefly to Daily Maverick, Phenyane said her decision to contest these positions is grounded in her desire to show that young people and women can also occupy top posts.

“It has been a couple of years [of being a part of the DA] but I have worked with the DA Women’s Network (DAWN) and youth. I have been an activist at branch level,” she explained.

The 36-year-old, however, seems to be “fairly unknown”, as DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel put it. “She has not held any positions but she is a legitimate member of the party,” he said.

However, DAWN Tshwane regional leader Sandy Mbuvha had no idea who Phenyanei was and could not vouch for her. Instead, Mbuvha went to ask her colleagues in the party whether they had worked with her before, but received little to no information.

“She has never participated in DAWN, and I do not know her as the DAWN regional chairperson,” she said.

What has instead emerged from speaking to different individuals in Gauteng is that Phenyane only joined the party in 2022. Then she threw her hat in the ring for every possible leadership position at an annual general meeting in her branch. However, she failed to garner support to lead as she was not seconded by any other members.

‘Last-minute’ nomination

DA presiding officer Greg Krumbock explained that the party had done the required vetting and that Phenyane had met all the requirements.

He did, however, say Phenyane was nominated for the position at the last minute, just days before the closing date.

Each name on the nomination list had to be seconded and then submit a number of documents, according to Krumbock.

Others who have been nominated include former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who is also running against Steenhuisen, and Dion George, who will be hoping to be re-elected federal finance chairperson.

The most contested position seems to be deputy federal chairperson, which allows for three members to be elected.

Anton Bredell and Refiloe Nt’sekhe want to be re-elected but have competition from Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, Phenyane, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Shehana Kajee and Solly Malatsi.

For the deputy chairpersons of the Federal Council, the candidates are Annelie Lotriet, Ashor Sarupen, James Masango, Phenyane, Segope Sathekge, Thomas Walters and Tyrone Gray.

Ivan Meyer, Phenyane and Qhawekazi Mbatha are all vying to be federal chairperson.

The DA said it was “pleased with the diversity of our candidates as well as the provincial representation and the age diversity”.

The nomination process ran between 6 February and 13 March. The party’s national congress will be held on 1 and 2 April. DM