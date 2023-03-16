Defend Truth

THE PARTY LINEUP

Who is Lungile Phenyane? She is in the running for all top DA leadership posts

Who is Lungile Phenyane? She is in the running for all top DA leadership posts
DA Leader John Steenhuisen.(Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)| Dr Mpho Phalatse. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)| Lungile Phenyane. Photo: Supplied
By Queenin Masuabi
16 Mar 2023
0

Lungile Phenyane is listed to contest all the DA’s top positions, yet no one seems to know much about her. What is evident is her appetite to lead in the DA’s structures.

When the DA revealed who had been nominated to occupy the party’s six top positions on Wednesday afternoon, the name that caught everyone’s eye was Lungile Phenyane, the Tshwane Ward 59 public representative who has been nominated for all the positions. 

Not only is Phenyane contesting against party leader John Steenhuisen, she is also vying for the federal council chair against DA bigwig Helen Zille. 

A quick Google search will yield information about almost any individual, but in Phenyane’s case little was found on her after the announcement, not even a photo of her. She has no social media presence, no WhatsApp and no articles had been written about her.

By Thursday morning, reports were being filed on her as journalists rushed to find out more.

Speaking briefly to Daily Maverick, Phenyane said her decision to contest these positions is grounded in her desire to show that young people and women can also occupy top posts.

“It has been a couple of years [of being a part of the DA] but I have worked with the DA Women’s Network (DAWN) and youth. I have been an activist at branch level,” she explained.

The 36-year-old, however, seems to be “fairly unknown”, as DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel put it. “She has not held any positions but she is a legitimate member of the party,” he said.

However, DAWN Tshwane regional leader Sandy Mbuvha had no idea who Phenyanei was and could not vouch for her. Instead, Mbuvha went to ask her colleagues in the party whether they had worked with her before, but received little to no information.

“She has never participated in DAWN, and I do not know her as the DAWN regional chairperson,” she said.

Read in Daily Maverick:Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?

What has instead emerged from speaking to different individuals in Gauteng is that Phenyane only joined the party in 2022. Then she threw  her hat in the ring for every possible leadership position at an annual general meeting in her branch. However, she failed to garner support to lead as she was not seconded by any other members.

‘Last-minute’ nomination

DA presiding officer Greg Krumbock explained that the party had done the required vetting and that Phenyane had met all the requirements. 

He did, however, say Phenyane was nominated for the position at the last minute, just days before the closing date. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Each name on the nomination list had to be seconded and then submit a number of documents, according to Krumbock.

Read in Daily Maverick:DA leaders back Steenhuisen ahead of April federal congress, but Phalatse confident of winning leadership race

Others who have been nominated include former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who is also running against Steenhuisen, and Dion George, who will be hoping to be re-elected federal finance chairperson. 

The most contested position seems to be deputy federal chairperson, which allows for three members to be elected. 

Anton Bredell and Refiloe Nt’sekhe want to be re-elected but have competition from Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, Phenyane, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Shehana Kajee and Solly Malatsi.

For the deputy chairpersons of the Federal Council, the candidates are Annelie Lotriet, Ashor Sarupen, James Masango, Phenyane, Segope Sathekge, Thomas Walters and Tyrone Gray.

Ivan Meyer, Phenyane and Qhawekazi Mbatha are all vying to be federal chairperson. 

The DA said it was “pleased with the diversity of our candidates as well as the provincial representation and the age diversity”.

The nomination process ran between 6 February and 13 March. The party’s national congress will be held on 1 and 2 April. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
Maverick News

Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
March 20th: EFF’s Day of Thunder/Slumber is approaching, and SA is still nonplussed
South Africa

March 20th: EFF’s Day of Thunder/Slumber is approaching, and SA is still nonplussed
ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther
Maverick News

Alternate History Inc: Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane tearfully summons spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.