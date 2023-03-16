Proteas Women’s all-rounder and former captain, Dané van Niekerk, has confirmed her retirement from all forms of international cricket after a career spanning more than 14 years in the national team.

Van Niekerk joins Proteas Women stalwarts Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez, who retired from the national team within the last year.

The 29-year-old enjoyed an illustrious international career for South Africa, representing her country on 194 occasions, including 107 One-Day Internationals (ODI), 86 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and a single Test match against India in 2014.

Van Niekerk has struggled to stay on the playing field due to injuries and fitness over the past year. The last time she represented the national team was on 19 September 2021 against West Indies.

She suffered a freak injury in January 2022 when she fractured an ankle after slipping on a wet floor at home, which ruled her out of the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand that year.

Suné Luus took over the captaincy of the Proteas Women on an interim basis after the injury.

Van Niekerk battled to regain fitness and subsequently missed out on selection for last month’s T20 World Cup hosted in South Africa.

Luus was officially made skipper – having led the team for a year on a provisional basis – prior to the start of the home tournament.

The Proteas reached the final of the 20-over World Cup but finished as runners-up after losing by 19 runs to Australia at Newlands on 26 February.

Van Niekerk will continue to play in franchise leagues around the world.

India

The former skipper is currently in India where she is representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Van Niekerk said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

“It has been the greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years.

“There is no doubt that the women’s game is in an exciting space and I’m looking forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love, grow.

“I look back on my career fondly and have made incredible memories and want to thank Cricket South Africa and all other stakeholders for your support.

“Often the journey can be lonely, painful and emotional, but I would not change it for anything. I’m grateful for what this game has given me.

“To all the players that I had the privilege to have shared the dressing room and competed with, I will hold on to the memories dearly.”

Bright start

Van Niekerk started her international career in March 2009. The former captain recorded 2,175 runs in ODI cricket, with nine half-centuries and a career-best score of 102 against Sri Lanka. She logged a further 1,877 runs in T20 cricket, while notching up 10 fifties.

With the ball, the leg-spinner bagged 204 international scalps overall (138 in ODIs, 65 in T20Is and one in Tests), including record-breaking figures of four for zero during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 against the West Indies in Leicester, England.

Amongst Van Niekerk’s other notable records, the Tshwane-born star is one of only six female cricketers to claim more than 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches in the one-day format

Van Niekerk also led South Africa as one of the most successful and most-capped captains in the country’s history. She walked out as leader in 50 ODI encounters, winning 29 matches (61.22%) between 2016 and her last international appearance in September 2021.

In the shorter format, Van Niekerk skippered the nation to 15 victories in 30 matches (50%).

“We are merely custodians of this sport; I hand it over knowing I have given it my everything and that women’s cricket is in a better place than when I arrived,” her statement read.

“That must be the responsibility of the new group, to always make sure you are improving and making a difference. It is time for me to support the new leadership and wish them all the very best.

“To my amazing family. Thank you for your incredible love and support. From the age of four, you have seen the potential and did everything and anything to help me succeed. I will forever be grateful.

“My wife, Marizanne [Kapp], you stood by my side since day one. Thank you for putting up with me and all that came with it, but yet, here you are.

“You are at the pinnacle of your career and it is my time to support you, the way you have supported me. I love you.”

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “I would like to take this opportunity to graciously thank Dané for all her years of service and contribution to not only the ground-breaking success of the Proteas over the last decade, but to the overall growth and popularity of women’s cricket in South Africa and around the world.

“Her world-class cricketing ability and exceptional leadership skills are irrefutable and will surely be missed by her teammates, coaches and all South African fans who have followed her journey over the last 14 years.

“We wish Dané all the very best ahead of the next chapter in her career.” DM