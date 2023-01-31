Victor Mpitsang, CSA convenor of selectors (left) and Clinton du Preez, Proteas woman convenor of selectors during the South Africa women's national cricket team squad announcement at East London International Convention Centre on 31 January, 2023 in East London, South Africa. (Photo: Michael Sheehan / Gallo Images)

The Proteas women have announced their squad for their home T20 World Cup which kicks off on 10 February.

There is one glaring omission in the form of captain and all-rounder Dane van Niekerk who has been left out due to failing fitness tests.

“Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark for eligibility for the World Cup. She recently did another fitness test and unfortunately did not meet the minimum criteria and therefore has missed out,” said Proteas Women convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez.

“It’s purely based on not meeting the fitness criteria that she has missed out on making the team.”

Van Niekerk was previously left out of the Proteas squad that is currently playing in a home tri-series T20 series against West Indies and India for also failing a fitness test.

“It remains the 2km. She, unfortunately, did not meet the minimum requirements of the 2k,” added Du Preez.

“A similar decision was taken in the tri-series. And as we mentioned, we’re going to give Dane another opportunity. Management assisted in trying to get her there. Unfortunately, in the last week, she did not meet that minimum criteria.”

Van Niekerk has not represented South Africa since September 2021 since suffering a freak injury at the backend of that year.

The injury meant that Van Niekerk missed out on last year’s 50-over World Cup, which took place in New Zealand, where the Proteas fell at the semi-final stage.

“Dane has been an integral part of the team. Her absence in the last few years… She’s not been around the team for a while. She was replaced by Sune [Luus] as captain,” said Du Preez.

“I think her skillset as a cricketer will always be missed on the field. We’ve had this discussion with her. We’ve extensively reminded her of that and appreciated the hard work she put in to try and get to the fitness level [required].

“But unfortunately, Dane is not going to be there. The fact that the team has played for a while without her… there’s a lot of responsibility on the players and the current leadership to keep moving forward and to get up in the World Cup and represent and try to keep the team together.”

Omissions

Former Proteas women opening batter Lizelle Lee retired from playing for the national team last year, citing issues with the fitness requirements at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

“It’s remaining consistent with our decisions. It’s not something that has been brought upon recently. Many other players have gone down this route,” added Du Preez.

“We’ve had open discussions about this with everyone. Everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what was required.

“In December we had a discussion with Dane as well where we set it out clearly as what she needs to do and where we expect her to be [while] acknowledging the improvement that she’s done.

“I don’t think it’s anything toward Dane as a cricketer. We’re treating everyone fairly and want to remain consistent in our decisions.”

According to Du Preez, the selectors tried several different testing strategies, outside of the two-kilometre time trial — which Van Niekerk failed by 18 seconds — in an attempt to help her pass.

“We did different testing on her as well… We’ve tried extensively to try and assist Dane to get over the line,” he said.

“As a selection panel and as management team, we’ve made the commitment that we want to give her the best opportunity to try and get her in the squad and therefore considered all other options.”

Among the other omissions in the squad is wicketkeeper batter Trisha Chetty who has failed to recover in time from her back injury.

“Unfortunately, Trisha [Chetty] still misses out with a back injury. We wish her all of the best. She’s been a key player in our squad. We hope she recovers soon and then we can have a conversation about cricket going forward,” Du Preez added.

Sinalo Jafta is the only recognised wicketkeeper in the squad. Du Preez confirmed that off-spinner Delmi Tucker is the reserve keeper in case injury strikes Jafta.

Fast-bowler Tumi Sekhukhune has also missed out on the 15-player squad but was selected as a non-travelling reserve.

“With regards to Tumi, it’s purely on the balance of the team. We’ve had the discussion with her. The makeup of the team and the balance, looking at the amount of bowlers in the squad,” said Du Preez.

“She’s competing with a strong group of bowlers within that squad and that’s the reason she has been omitted.”

The strong group of fast bowlers includes Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka.

Morale

Du Preez acknowledged that the morale in the team remains high and the players understand the reason for regular captain Van Niekerk’s exclusion.

“We’ve considered everything. We’ve had the discussion around ‘what happens if Dane doesn’t make it? how does it impact the squad?’ from a player point of view we’ve created succession within the leadership of the team.

“The morale of the team is pretty high… the team is gelling together pretty nicely. The team has pulled together and accepted the decision we have made. It’s something that is required from the group people.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, meanwhile congratulated the players for making the squad.

“A huge congratulations to the players and management selected to represent South Africa at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. Everyone across the cricketing fraternity and the nation are backing the team all the way as they take on the rest of the world,” he said.

“The Proteas Women have developed into a powerhouse in world cricket over the last decade, with the team making multiple semi-finals along the way. This group of players have been gifted with the once-in-a-career opportunity of playing in a World Cup on home soil and we believe this crop of players have the ability to rise to the occasion and give it their all.” DM

Proteas squad for T20 Women’s World Cup:

Suné Luus (Titans – Captain), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins – Vice-Captain), Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province).

Non-traveling Reserves:

Micaéla Andrews (Garden Route Badgers), Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions)