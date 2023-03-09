Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Cunk On Earth – if Monty Python made a history mockumentary

Cunk On Earth – if Monty Python made a history mockumentary
British comedian Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk in 'Cunk on Earth'. Image: Courtesy of Netflix
By Tevya Turok Shapiro
09 Mar 2023
0

Fearless comedian Diane Morgan presents a five-part series on human history as the deadpan Philomena Cunk, who gets away with asking experts mirthfully shocking and subversive questions under the guise of a total lack of intellect.

In a nutshell

British comedian Diane Morgan yet again takes on her popular alter ego, dim-witted presenter Philomena Cunk, this time for a series examining the entire history of humanity from early hominids to the Anthropocene and modernisation that threatens to destroy planet Earth and everything humans have accomplished. Cunk journeys to “every corner of the globe money and pandemic travel restrictions would allow”, drolly interviewing and poking fun at “leading academics, clevernauts and expertists”. 

Don’t expect to learn much – if anything she is very good at misinforming – but do expect to re-evaluate any assumptions you hold about the world based on traditional wisdom. Morgan uses her dry, irreverent humour to have a go at as many people as she can with devastating one-liners like: “The Greeks also invented a kind of theatre for stupid people, known as sport.” The series is easy to watch and very funny, provided you aren’t so precious about your interests and ideology as to get offended by her taking the mickey. 

Where to watch it

Cunk On Earth is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

What’s the vibe?

The character Philomena Cunk was invented in 2013 by writer Charlie Brooker (also known for Black Mirror) for the BBC show, Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, which is a sort of low-budget British iteration of The Daily Show. The reports of the clueless investigator in her monotone Bolton accent became so popular that they spurred other mockumentaries including Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Shakespeare.

If you’ve seen any of the “Cunk on” shows, you know exactly what to expect, but if you haven’t, imagine the absurdist renegade humour of Monty Python with the added cringe comedy of the mockumentary format. The naughty satisfaction of watching a patient expert think very hard to answer a disarmingly pointless question or seeing pompous toffs and fundamentalists faced with blunt contradiction, is something Cunk has in common with Ali G In Da USA, Borat and the other works of Sacha Baron Cohen. 

Compared with Baron Cohen, Cunk’s balance of humour relies less on shock factor and rudeness, with more focus on rethinking everyday concepts in a silly way. In that sense, Cunk on Earth is similar to the bizarre work of Nathan Fielder and mockumentary series such as How To With John Wilson, Idiot Abroad or Review With Myles Barlow

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with 'Galileo' in 'Cunk on Earth'. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with ‘Galileo’ in ‘Cunk on Earth’. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with 'Mona Lisa' in 'Cunk on Earth'. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with ‘Mona Lisa’ in ‘Cunk on Earth’. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

A closer look

“This is our planet – planet Earth,” insists Cunk with painfully emphatic intonation. The show’s name is sending up science communication documentaries like Planet Earth and Night on Earth and all the earnest expressions, industry gimmicks and romanticised style conventions that come with them. There are a lot of shots of her standing and staring at things in a thoughtful, mock-deep way.

Even those conventions that she does conform to are turned on their heads to point a finger at documentaries that aren’t as self-aware. For example, the history she tells is characteristically Eurocentric, but rather than defend that position she will casually describe Gutenberg’s printing press as “the first of its kind if you ignore that China invented it centuries earlier”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Morgan’s bathetic jokes are so casual and quick that you can easily miss them:

“… but Americans back then weren’t the humble, unassuming people they still aren’t today.” And yet she also commits to certain gags so confidently that you beg through stifled laughter for it to stop (look out for a hysterically persistent reference to Belgian techno anthem Pump Up The Jam.)

The word “Cunk” sounds rudely blunt, befitting her solemn, shatterproof façade. You will never see a hint of a smile even while she appals her interviewees with shamelessly cheeky and irrelevant anecdotes about her drug-taking mate Paul. Her genius is that by feigning ignorance she’s able to be brutally honest about things that an apparently intelligent interviewer would never get away with, and make subtle political critiques in a concise and extremely unsubtle way.

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with in the White House in 'Cunk on Earth'. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk with in the White House in ‘Cunk on Earth’. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

As the show goes on it becomes slightly more educational, and while you may remember a factoid or two, Morgan’s goal is not really to educate you but rather make you reconsider the things you think you know in a different way. Her basic formula is: Cunk asks a misinformed or subversively mis-phrased question; the well-meaning expert corrects her question and explains the answer as if to a child, making it easy for viewers to understand; then Cunk retorts with yet another idiotic comment, thereby ensuring you don’t feel irritated about having learnt something. 

Cunk is an endless supply of goofy and barbed sound bites, and nothing is out of reach:

“Whether or not they think he actually was the son of god who performed miracles like walking on wine or making a deaf man see, they all agree he preached tolerance and forgiveness, a message so important, his most ardent followers would eventually start killing anyone who didn’t want to hear it.”

She can surprise you on topics you might never have considered sensitive: “Cave paintings like these are one of the first examples of civilisation on Earth… don’t worry, it gets better… then they branched out into stories. Initially, just boring stories about cows standing still.” 

Cunk on Earth is worth the watch for its playful dark humour alone, but what makes her shtick so potent is how she uses her character to supersede the presumptions of traditional wisdom, academia and social norms. For someone so dense there are no “holy cows”, standing still or otherwise. DM/ML

Cunk On Earth is available in South Africa on Netflix.

You can contact We’re Watching via [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine
Maverick News

Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Maverick News

What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Maverick News

IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hot water without electricity – what you need to know about solar water heating
Maverick Life

Hot water without electricity – what you need to know about solar water heating
A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health
Maverick News

A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health
In images: International Women's Day around the world
Maverick Life

In images: International Women's Day around the world
Vitamins and supplements: What you need to know before taking them
Maverick Life

Vitamins and supplements: What you need to know before taking them
AKA is remembered at the Galaxy KDay Festival
South Africa

AKA is remembered at the Galaxy KDay Festival

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options