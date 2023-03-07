Maverick Citizen

NEHAWU DEATH STRIKE

A doctor’s plea – ‘If you are pissed off with the minister, go and occupy his office’

A doctor’s plea – ‘If you are pissed off with the minister, go and occupy his office’
A few nurses are attending to patients at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 07 March 2023,NEHAWU members are picketing outside the hospital.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla
By Daily Maverick
07 Mar 2023
0

A doctor, who has been working almost non-stop at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp, spoke to Daily Maverick on Tuesday morning amid desperate pleas from the hospital as strikers stopped staff from entering the premises.

The WhatsApp landed early on Tuesday morning:

Strike still on!!!

Pts had no nurses for 2 days

Urine bags exploding (overfilled)

Diabetics not getting insulin 

Routine meds not given 

Bedridden pts with messed beds not being changed or fed

This is a travesty 

Nurses intimidated, so not going to work

Human dignity and rights lost

We require urgent assistance ensuring safety of staff entering hospitals to provide services

Uncertain how a few docs can nurse, care and support 400 pts

A few nurses are attending to patients at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 07 March 2023, NEHAWU members are picketing outside the hospital. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

Later, the Tshepong Hospital doctor spoke to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood:

“Our patients are not getting their medicines. They are meant to get them four, six or eight hourly or daily. Fortunately, the pharmacists are helping us to package medicines in a way so that the doctors can administer them to patients. For example, we have to mix IV meds, but we haven’t mixed IV meds in our lives.

Dirty blankets hanging and rubbish not collected at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 07 March 2023, NEHAWU members are picketing outside the hospital.Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

“But still we are not able to monitor patients, which nurses do, and ensure that they are getting fluids for dehydration and so on. Certain patients, like stroke patients, need help with feeding which they are not getting.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Fifth-year medical students are helping.   

Read in Daily Maverick: Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling

Read in Daily Maverick: Wage strike hammers health services across the country

“I ask myself why previously black hospitals are always the worst hit. It appears as if nothing is happening, no maintenance, broken equipment and roofs and things are getting worse. That’s a reflection that the previously dispossessed are the currently dispossessed.

“It seems that according to Nehawu, black lives don’t matter. These people they are hurting are the dispossessed.

“We begged our nursing colleagues to keep the wards open. They were amenable, but the provincial and national Nehawu people are not allowing any compromise. I bet they don’t use the public health system themselves.

Read in Daily Maverick: Too early to call in the army, Health Department says as hospitals buckle under violent protests

“It’s actually not a nursing strike. It’s a Nehawu strike. Most nurses here are not even Nehawu members. They belong to Hospersa. Nehawu’s members are the cleaners, admin clerks and so on.

Dirty linen in the passages at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 07 March 2023, NEHAWU members are picketing outside the hospital. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

“A lot of us are sympathetic with the nurses’ demands, but not with their methods. 

“If you are pissed off with the minister, go and occupy his office and stay there like in the old days. Avoid using the most vulnerable people as blackmail. You can’t use the helpless and vulnerable to get your point across. That’s totally wrong,” the doctor said. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wage strike hammers health services across the country
South Africa

Wage strike hammers health services across the country
Open letter – Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia’s appeal to the health minister
Maverick Citizen

Open letter – Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia’s appeal to the health minister
Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling
South Africa

Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling
Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
DM168

Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
Letlhokwa George Mpedi — the Karate Kid who grew up to become a vice-chancellor
South Africa

Letlhokwa George Mpedi — the Karate Kid who grew up to become a vice-chancellor

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options