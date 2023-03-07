A few nurses are attending to patients at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 07 March 2023,NEHAWU members are picketing outside the hospital.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla

The WhatsApp landed early on Tuesday morning:

Strike still on!!!

Pts had no nurses for 2 days

Urine bags exploding (overfilled)

Diabetics not getting insulin

Routine meds not given

Bedridden pts with messed beds not being changed or fed

This is a travesty

Nurses intimidated, so not going to work

Human dignity and rights lost

We require urgent assistance ensuring safety of staff entering hospitals to provide services

Uncertain how a few docs can nurse, care and support 400 pts

Later, the Tshepong Hospital doctor spoke to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood:

“Our patients are not getting their medicines. They are meant to get them four, six or eight hourly or daily. Fortunately, the pharmacists are helping us to package medicines in a way so that the doctors can administer them to patients. For example, we have to mix IV meds, but we haven’t mixed IV meds in our lives.

“But still we are not able to monitor patients, which nurses do, and ensure that they are getting fluids for dehydration and so on. Certain patients, like stroke patients, need help with feeding which they are not getting.

“Fifth-year medical students are helping.

“I ask myself why previously black hospitals are always the worst hit. It appears as if nothing is happening, no maintenance, broken equipment and roofs and things are getting worse. That’s a reflection that the previously dispossessed are the currently dispossessed.

“It seems that according to Nehawu, black lives don’t matter. These people they are hurting are the dispossessed.

“We begged our nursing colleagues to keep the wards open. They were amenable, but the provincial and national Nehawu people are not allowing any compromise. I bet they don’t use the public health system themselves.

“It’s actually not a nursing strike. It’s a Nehawu strike. Most nurses here are not even Nehawu members. They belong to Hospersa. Nehawu’s members are the cleaners, admin clerks and so on.

“A lot of us are sympathetic with the nurses’ demands, but not with their methods.

“If you are pissed off with the minister, go and occupy his office and stay there like in the old days. Avoid using the most vulnerable people as blackmail. You can’t use the helpless and vulnerable to get your point across. That’s totally wrong,” the doctor said. DM/MC