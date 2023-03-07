Maverick Citizen

NEHAWU DEATH STRIKE

Too early to call in the army, Health Department says as hospitals buckle under violent protests

Too early to call in the army, Health Department says as hospitals buckle under violent protests
Striking Nehawu workers in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis
07 Mar 2023
0

The Labour Court ordered on Tuesday morning that an interdict stopping the violent strike be implemented immediately, but in many parts of the country, public health services had already been pushed to collapse. Despite this, the Health Department said the minister felt it was too early to call for military intervention.

‘It is too early to seek military intervention,” department spokesperson Foster Mohale said on Tuesday morning while hospital services around the country struggled as a debilitating National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike continued for a second day in a row.

In 2010, after the health sector was left on the brink following a lengthy public service strike, the army medical corps were called in to help. They were also deployed during the acute waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concerned doctors and health workers from several provinces reported that amid the violent protests, ambulance services were paralysed, mortuary staff were barred from working, nurses were being removed from their posts by union members and hospital gates being shut. Most hospitals were only performing emergency surgery and running wards on a skeleton staff.

Staff were struggling to distribute food and medicine to patients.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

At Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, the police fired rubber bullets at protesters on Tuesday morning.

Around the country, several patients reported being turned away, especially from collecting chronic medicines.

Ambulance services had been paralysed, as were mortuary services.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

According to the strike notice issued by Nehawu, the action was to begin at 6am on Monday and continue indefinitely until the union’s demands were met.

Read in Daily Maverick: Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling

Read in Daily Maverick: Wage strike hammers health services across the country

Over the weekend, the department obtained a court order interdicting the strike, but Nehawu applied for leave to appeal against this order. Under the rules of the court, this suspended the first interdict.

On Tuesday morning, a circular sent out by the director-general of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Yoliswa Makhasi, said the department had won another order allowing for the interdict to stand pending an appeal hearing.

A hastily scribbled sign at the EMS base in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, explaining that they are closed due to strike action. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“Therefore, the strike remains interdicted, and any form of work stoppages and pickets by Nehawu and its members will be tantamount to contempt of court and should be managed as such,” the circular read.

Under the circumstances, departments are advised as follows:

  • Any form of work stoppage by officials will constitute misconduct and must be dealt with as such;
  • All acts of service delivery disruptions, including the vandalism and mayhem that was visited upon state institutions by strikers, must be reported to law enforcement agencies with immediate effect; and
  • Departmental legal services must assist in the active execution of the order in instances of contemptuous conduct by institutions or individuals defying the court order.

Mohale said it was too early for Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla to seek intervention from military medics during the strike.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation, working with law enforcement agencies around the country,” he added.

At the time of publication, Nehawu put out a social media post saying it would be appealing the order allowing the department to execute the interdict, and the strike would continue. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wage strike hammers health services across the country
South Africa

Wage strike hammers health services across the country
Open letter – Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia’s appeal to the health minister
Maverick Citizen

Open letter – Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia’s appeal to the health minister
Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
DM168

Here’s the skinny – Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery
Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling
South Africa

Nehawu strike continues despite second interdict, leaving health facilities reeling
Letlhokwa George Mpedi — the Karate Kid who grew up to become a vice-chancellor
South Africa

Letlhokwa George Mpedi — the Karate Kid who grew up to become a vice-chancellor

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options