Voters cast their votes in ward 14 in the Polokwane municipality in a by election on Wednesday, 11 November 2020. Photo: Lucas Ledswaba/Mukurukuru Media

As the 2024 general election draws closer, the ANC is looking to redeem itself with voters and key among the issues which the ANC wants to deal with is the load shedding crisis.

The party this weekend deployed NEC members to all provinces to deliver a message to its regional structures which sets out the ANC’s view that there be an investigation into criminals, cartels and saboteurs who have undermined Eskom energy production.

In an NEC document seen by Daily Maverick regarding their six-point strategy discussed at a meeting on the evening of Thursday 2 March, the party’s messaging is centred on condemning graft at the power utility.

“There can be no room for corruption in procurement of spare parts, diesel, coal, and other supplies … all of these interrupt electricity generation. Government will work fast to get any available extra energy onto the grid as soon as possible. This includes new and surplus renewable energy, gas, diesel and anything else that can provide solutions. We will also invest in new transmission capacity so the grid can accommodate all available new generation of electricity,” the document reads.

Read more in Daily Maverick here: André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it

The allegations of crime and corruption stem from a probe which was carried out by private investigators commissioned by former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) André De Ruyter as a means to get to the bottom of the power utility’s failures.

Daily Maverick’s Kevin Bloom wrote an article last week about the criminal network which has been allegedly linked to the deteriorating state of Eskom.

In addition to this De Ruyter said the governing party is corrupt. This was during an interview with journalist Annika Larsen on eTV’s ‘My Guest Tonight’ last month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ANC is adamant that it will take a “moral position” if there are any allegations of crime or corruption, and that it wants to protect the people and the resources of the state.

“We have to take the lead and deal with crime and corruption strongly and firmly so we build a culture of zero tolerance and break the stranglehold of crime, gangs and cartels on communities and government.

“All leaders to be active in community policing forums and anti-crime education and local campaigns. Inside the ANC we have to safeguard the resources of the state and make sure every cent is spent wisely and that we get value for money,” it reads.

Read more in Daily Maverick here: amid-political-posturing-over-eskom-corruption-claims-the-public-record-shows-complaints-laid-actions-taken

The party further supports the idea of campaigning for energy-saving mechanisms wherever possible, and fighting against illegal connections and copper cable theft.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

ANC threatens De Ruyter with legal action



Following allegations which De Ruyter made in his eTV interview earlier in February the party has sent a letter of demand to the former Eskom CEO threatening to refer him to the Hawks for intentionally withholding evidence of criminal conduct.

The letter of demand dated 28 February 2023 says De Ruyter should retract utterances made about the ANC within 7 days of receiving the letter.

“Mr De Ruyter is also required to explain why he should not be referred to the Hawks in terms of section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 for intentionally withholding ‘evidence’ of criminal conduct, while he held a position of authority at Eskom. In this regard, our client reserves the right to lay charges against Mr de Ruyter for failing to comply with his legal obligation,” the letter reads.

The ANC wants De Ruyter to also apologise for his utterances as it impugns the party’s reputation.

“It is our client’s contention that the utterances of Mr De Ruyter are false, defamatory, infringe on our client’s constitutional right to its good name and reputation and causes its reputation to be impaired. Moreover, our client contends that the said utterance was made with the intention to harm its good name and reputation and status as the governing party in South Africa, alternatively the utterance was made recklessly and with no regard to the consequences of Mr De Ruyter’s actions,” the letter reads.

In the interview, Larsen asks De Ruyter if Eskom is a “feeding trough” for the ANC, to which he replies, “the evidence suggests that it is”.

He goes on to say: “I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5-billion … the response was essentially, ‘you know, you have to be pragmatic; in order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people too to eat a little bit’.”

Since this interview, De Ruyter has received backlash from the ANC and its alliance partners. Party secretary general Fikile Mbalula led the charge against him, followed by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mbalula initially said that the party would be taking legal action against De Ruyter, but only the letter of demand was sent to the former Eskom CEO. DM