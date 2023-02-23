South Africa

POLITICS & POWER

André de Ruyter released from Eskom ‘with immediate effect’ following explosive interview

André de Ruyter released from Eskom ‘with immediate effect’ following explosive interview
Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. (Photo: Felix Dlandamandla)
By Greg Nicolson
23 Feb 2023
0

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has left his job a month earlier than planned after reaching an agreement with the board. His early exit follows a candid interview on political interference and corruption at the embattled power utility.

In an interview with e.tv aired on Tuesday, 21 February, outgoing Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said it appeared Cabinet members were aware of and accepted widespread corruption at the embattled power utility. On Wednesday, he was “released from his position with immediate effect”.

De Ruyter resigned in December 2022 and was due to leave his job at the end of March. Eskom announced his early departure on Wednesday evening.

“Following the convening of a special board meeting on 22 February 2023, the Eskom Board and group chief executive Andrè de Ruyter have reached mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023,” Eskom said in a statement.

“The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period, but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect.”

De Ruyter resigned following Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s claims that Eskom was “agitating for the overthrow of the state” by failing to address unprecedented levels of load shedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to defend the CEO from Mantashe’s attacks, which has been interpreted as an attempt to keep his critical ANC ally on his side.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns

De Ruyter was asked in the e.tv interview whether Eskom was an ANC “feeding trough”. “I would say the evidence suggests that it is,” he responded.

De Ruyter said he told a minister, who he did not name, he was concerned about attempts to “water down” governance of the $8.5-billion deal reached at COP26 to fund the country’s just transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources.

De Ruyter said the Cabinet member told him to be practical and that “in order to pursue the greater good, you have to let some people eat a little bit”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He also claimed that he had been under surveillance by State Security Agency members and that the ANC had an outdated socialist mindset and was focused on winning elections rather than long-term stability.

“They want what will win them the next election – not what will keep the country going for the next two decades.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “INTERVIEW — André de Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth

Responding on Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was clearly irked by De Ruyter’s comments.

“What’s important is that CEOs of any entity, including Eskom, should not be involved in open political debates or assertions, and where they have political views, that is their private business and they are welcome to express those views privately,” Gordhan was quoted as saying in TimesLive.

“But it is the responsibility of any CEO of any entity, as far as I am concerned, to keep their focus on the job at hand and make sure that is done as proficiently as possible.”

Gordhan added: “I think it’s a well-known and undeniable fact that corruption has been a feature both in Eskom and many other entities across government and of course the private sector.”

De Ruyter was Eskom’s 13th CEO in 10 years and his replacement is yet to be appointed.

“Acting GCE arrangements are being finalised with the shareholder Minister and will be communicated shortly,” said Eskom on Wednesday. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Our mission to Defend Truth is made possible by you

Daily Maverick relies on support from our readers to ensure we can keep doing the critical work we do. By making your donation to Daily Maverick (before 28 Feb 2023) you qualify for a much-needed tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for a tax relief.

Donate today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.