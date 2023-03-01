Thank you for thinking through with us what a Dream Daily Maverick Cabinet would look like. What’s striking is how few Cabinet ministers made your cut – perhaps an indication of how disappointed we are with the political elite. You gave President Cyril Ramaphosa the boot and replaced him with Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman.

For deputy president, you voted for Mcebisi Jonas, the former deputy finance minister who was the most high-profile whistle-blower on State Capture. Remember that the Guptas offered him foreign bank accounts loaded with dollars if he would do their bidding. He said no. Former Public Protector and now social justice activist Thuli Madonsela also came up as a popular candidate.

Both Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola got stay-in-place votes from you. So did the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza and the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Only five of more than 700 voters in our reader poll thought Education Minister Angie Motshekga should stay. Former vice-chancellor and adjunct professor at Stellenbosch University Jonathan Jansen got the most thumbs-up to fill her shoes. Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes (now a Daily Maverick podcaster) got your vote for communications and digital technologies minister.

If you had your way, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma would be on her way to retirement – only three of 701 you thought she should stay.

You would also turf out Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and replace him with banker and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Kneecapped – How power cuts shed jobs, life, your mental health”

And here’s a final change of order we found exciting: you would replace International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor with global comedian Trevor Noah, who was last week photographed shopping in a Checkers store.

Eskom Intelligence Files – your questions

Can you leak the information to the Presidency ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle?

No, we can’t. There is an ethical obligation to verify and back up the information. We also believe that the Presidency is well apprised of the information. Here is Kevin Bloom’s guide to the four cartels that have brought us to this point.

Was De Ruyter the victim of a political conspiracy or the worst CEO in Eskom’s history?

Neither. Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter accepted the role as an act of public service, he said when appointed. He was invigorated and challenged by the need to reform Eskom and took a big pay cut to do the job (still earning a whopping R7-million in his final year, though). He worked hard and focused as much on generation as he did on new renewable energy. But from the get-go, the reform team at Eskom faced blowback and sabotage at power stations as they cracked down on procurement fraud, coal-swapping and other methods of theft at the utility. He was in many ways set up to fail.

It is my (Ferial) view that by the end of his tenure and ahead of the ANC conference in December 2022, the sabotage was organised and planned by the cartels identified here.

I (Ferial) thought that De Ruyter focused a lot on tariff cost recovery without taking sufficient account of the circumstances of people or businesses. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has said he was too often swanning around overseas finding support for the transition to green energy, but De Ruyter’s diary will not bear this out. As someone who covers Eskom, he often led briefings and attended to the nuts and bolts of power station management. Here’s what happened in this last year in office.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him”

We expect the Eskom Intelligence Files investigations to last all year as we get to the bottom of the electricity crisis. We will answer your questions regularly, so keep them coming.

Wishing you all a week of reasonable light during the daily rolling blackouts.

Ferial, Sahra and Janet

For a little break and some uplifting news, here’s our monthly round-up:

This month, we took inspiration from an art exhibition that captures young South Africans’ hopes, ‘fears, aspirations and disappointments’.

We loved this escape to the remarkable Gariep Dam, right in the middle of the country.

We felt energised by the hike-cycle-love trio who breathed life back into Ida’s Valley.

We were fascinated by the remains of prehistoric 3m fish discovered in the Eastern Cape.

Finally, we’re making plans to try the “The Super De Ruyter Burger”, deliciously crafted by Daily Maverick Food Editor Tony Jackman. It’s a no-nonsense burger made of fortitude, resilience and an unwavering conscience. DM