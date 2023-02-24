Defend Truth

Still on the fence — SA abstains from UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

Screens show the recorded vote of member countries as the United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution calling for peace in Ukraine during the 11th Emergency Session of the United Nations at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York on 23 February 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Justin Lane)
By Peter Fabricius
24 Feb 2023
Pretoria explained that the resolution on the first anniversary of the war would aggravate divisions and not advance peace.

South Africa has once again abstained from a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. 

It was the fifth time in a year South Africa had abstained from a General Assembly condemning Russia’s invasion. The General Assembly debated and voted on Thursday, the eve of the first anniversary of the war. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “SA abstains from UN general assembly resolution demanding Russia pay reparations to Ukraine for war damage

A total of 141 countries voted for the resolution, 32 abstained and seven voted against — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.

Of the five BRICS bloc nations, South Africa, China and India abstained, Russia voted against and Brazil voted for the resolution.

Thirty African nations also voted for the resolution, Eritrea and Mali voted against and 15 abstained. Seven African countries did not vote at all. 

The resolution repeated the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine” and called for a cessation of hostilities.

Ukraine war

People cross a destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on 7 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey)

It also urged UN member states to cooperate in addressing the global impacts of the war on food security, energy, finance, the environment and nuclear security and safety. 

The resolution reaffirmed the General Assembly’s commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters.

And it emphasised the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed in Ukraine through independent national or international investigations and prosecutions to ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Abstaining in absentia — SADC may have a common non-alignment position on Ukraine

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In its explanation of the vote, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation suggested that it had abstained because the resolution would create further divisions and make peace less likely.

We believe that sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states should be sacrosanct, and this also applies to Ukraine.”

South Africa also expressed its deep regret that the war in Ukraine, on its first anniversary, “continues to destroy innocent lives and critical infrastructure, as well as displacing millions”. 

“This is a war whose impact has resonated across the globe, affecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and heightening the current debilitating global food, fuel, and finance crisis. “

South Africa was firm in its resolve that urgent actions were needed to end the war. “However, it is a sad indictment of our efforts that we as the international community have been unable to come up with concrete proposals to create the conditions to do so. 

“As South Africa has stated before in this Assembly, diplomacy and dialogue is the only path that will lead to a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Ukraine war

An armed Ukrainian soldier keeps watch at a damaged energy facility during a visit by the Dutch prime minister, not far from Kyiv, Ukraine, on 17 February 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. In recent months, Russia has carried out waves of attacks targeting Ukrainian energy and other utilities facilities; at times leaving millions of people without light, heating, and water. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko)

Pretoria added that the new resolution came amidst an influx of arms to the region, “perpetuating greater acts of violence and increased human suffering. This, together with the threat of nuclear war, makes peace seem less attainable.”

The statement also said that all of the several resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since the war started had created further divisions, making the attainment of people less likely. 

South Africa supported the present resolution’s focus on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. However the resolution “sadly brings us no closer to laying the foundations for a durable peace and bringing an end to the devastation and destruction”. 

“What we need is a firm unequivocal commitment to peace, from all parties. A resolution calling for peace without firm action will ring hollow.” DM

