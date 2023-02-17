Defend Truth

CAMPUS STRIFE

Law faculty points fingers at UCT Executive, accusing it of keeping campus in the dark about SRC shut down plans

Law faculty points fingers at UCT Executive, accusing it of keeping campus in the dark about SRC shut down plans
UCT students protest against fee blocks, financial exclusion and students who remain without accommodation in Cape Town, on 14 February 2023. (Photo: Alinaswe Lusengo)
By Alinaswe Lusengo
17 Feb 2023
0

The Law Faculty has issued a statement to University of Cape Town’s Executive, accusing members of knowing about the planned shutdown this week, and failing to inform the wider university community. It claimed that the executive was complicit 'in the violence, aggression and intimidation that comes with student shutdowns'.

The Law Faculty claims that the Executive at the University of Cape Town (UCT) was aware of intentions to shut down campuses but did not inform the wider university community.

In a statement released by Dean of Law, Danwood Chirwa, on Friday, 17 February, the faculty said it was “deeply concerned” by the move, and suggested that the executive did not take adequate action to ensure that students and staff were protected from the fallout. 

The executive includes the Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and her deputies.

The faculty stated that UCT’s Executive “knowingly exposed staff and students to the risk of intimidation, aggression, and violence from protesting students”. 

The Law Faculty’s statement comes alongside the news that UCT is to suspend Phakeng. 

UCT’s Student Representative Council (SRC) initiated a campus shutdown on Monday, 13 February, the first day of the academic year. The shutdown was intended to protest ongoing issues at the university, including fee blocks, financial exclusion and unhoused students. 

The latter is of particular concern for the SRC, as the student housing department made the decision to withdraw residence offers from students with fee blocks, which left many students without accommodation. 

Read in Daily Maverick: From Stellies to Wits, NSFAS’s caps on accommodation allowances fuel tension at universities across SA

The SRC encouraged the suspension of academic activity and barred entrance to the university, in protest. UCT then moved lectures online for the remainder of the week, until it released a notice at 10pm on Thursday, 16 February, that in-person activity would resume on Friday, 17 February.  The university promptly retracted the notice, as protests continued on Friday morning, and in-person teaching was unfeasible. 

In its statement, the Law Faculty said it believed that UCT released the Thursday evening notice, knowing that no agreement with students to cease protests had been reached. 

The Law Faculty expressed its contempt about the way UCT’s Executive has dealt with the campus shutdown. Beyond making claims that the Executive did not make the university community aware of the intent to shut down campus, the faculty noted that campus disruptions have “caused significant physical and psychological harm to students and staff”. The faculty indicated that Campus Protection Services did not act accordingly to assist students and staff during protests. 

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

________________________________________________________

The statement also made broader claims about the university, saying that the Executive is “complicit in institutionalising a culture of disruption of academic activities, intimidation, harassment and assault of staff and students”. Further, the faculty criticised the university’s “casual attitude” towards online learning and said it believed the Executive sees it as an easy answer to instances of campus shutdowns. 

Ultimately, the Law Faculty condemned the UCT Executive’s “complicity in the violence, aggression and intimidation that comes with student shutdowns” and called upon the Executive to “fulfill its responsibilities towards staff and students, including to ensure that students receive the best education the university is capable of delivering”. The Law Faculty also implored the university to have timeous communication about the shutdown and raised an “objection” to treating online learning as a substitute for in-person teaching. 

The statement concluded by saying that the faculty would continue in fundraising efforts to assist students but “cannot serve as a guarantor of debt relief for students with fee debt in general, and for those who have no reasonable prospect of completing their degrees more specifically”.

Chirwa was not available to speak further to Daily Maverick at the time of publication.

Contacted to respond, UCT spokesperon Elijah Moholola said: “The UCT executive has noted the statement by the Faculty of Law. The executive will engage directly with the faculty through the appropriate internal channels.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
TGIFood

V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes move deeper into southern Africa — and the climate crisis could be to blame
Africa

Malaria-carrying mosquitoes move deeper into southern Africa — and the climate crisis could be to blame
Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
South Africa

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing
Maverick News

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing

TOP READS IN SECTION

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Maverick News

Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Maverick News

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo