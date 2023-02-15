A resident attempts to cross the river at Pelem Road bridge in the Eastern Cape. More than 1,000 people have been displaced due to heavy flooding. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)

The Presidency said Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West had been affected by flooding, which was brought on by heavy rainfall as a result of the La Niña weather phenomenon.

Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape had been affected the most.

Last week, Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster in response to the electricity crisis at Eskom.