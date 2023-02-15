Defend Truth

STATE OF DISASTER

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa

A resident attempts to cross the river at Pelem Road bridge in the Eastern Cape. More than 1,000 people have been displaced due to heavy flooding. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)
By Rudi Louw and Victoria O’Regan
15 Feb 2023
The government has declared a National State of Disaster to enable an “intensive, coordinated” response to the floods that have devastated parts of seven of South Africa’s nine provinces.

The Presidency said Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West had been affected by flooding, which was brought on by heavy rainfall as a result of the La Niña weather phenomenon.

Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape had been affected the most.

Last week, Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster in response to the electricity crisis at Eskom.

 

Gallery

