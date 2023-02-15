STATE OF DISASTER
Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
The government has declared a National State of Disaster to enable an “intensive, coordinated” response to the floods that have devastated parts of seven of South Africa’s nine provinces.
The Presidency said Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West had been affected by flooding, which was brought on by heavy rainfall as a result of the La Niña weather phenomenon.
Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape had been affected the most.
Last week, Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster in response to the electricity crisis at Eskom.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet