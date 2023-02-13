Maverick Citizen

GENDER VIOLATIONS OP-ED

Deep roots – confronting the history of sexual and other violence against women and girls in Africa

Deep roots – confronting the history of sexual and other violence against women and girls in Africa
Activists march against gender-based violence in Pretoria on 26 June 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)
By Lesego Sekhu and Sinqobile Makhathini
13 Feb 2023
0

Facing up to the embedded social norms and prejudices, linked to practices that stretch across the continent’s histories and giving rise to sexual and gender-based violence, is a necessary step in building societies where women and girls are able to participate as full human beings.

From the cycles of political violence in Kenya, the Rwandan genocide and the institutionalised violations in Gambia to the extremist violence in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, sexual violence as a weapon of war has disproportionately affected women and girls in Africa. 

This violence has deep roots, as African women and girls have been dehumanised as possessions since the colonial era, which has rendered them especially vulnerable in conflict. The norms and prejudices that are the legacies of historical violence against women and girls need to be confronted through peace and transitional justice efforts. 

The colonial obsession with control over the black individual, more specifically the black woman, extended to their mobility, social interaction, offspring, sexual relations and sexuality. For example, in colonial Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, black African women were considered legal minors and expected to adhere to racialised and gendered policies that disqualified them from full societal participation. 

In colonial Mauritius, enslaved women from Mozambique, Guinea and other parts of the continent were largely regarded as objects for the sexual pleasure of colonial settlers and male slaves, suffering sexual exploitation, sexual abuse, rape and forced pregnancies. The colonial landscape demonstrated the unequal racialised, gendered and sexualised norm of social interaction that disadvantaged black African women and girls. Equally, most colonial states focused on the perceived fertility of African women as a rationale for cheap “free-slave” labour.

Protesters in a march against gender-based violence organised by the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal, in collaboration with Phepha Foundation, in Durban on 26 April 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Today, the disproportionate violence against women and girls across Africa resembles the colonial rationale of oppression. Limited social, political and economic participation stunt women within their communities. They largely continue to be confined to their reproductive functions and relevance in marriage only, with countries such as Niger reporting prevalence of child marriage of up to 76%. 

Read in Daily Maverick: 

Toxic social conditioning serves as ‘fuel’ for gender-based violence perpetrated by men

The ‘shadow pandemic’ of gender-based violence in Africa: From protocols to practice

Adolescent girls in eastern and southern Africa face increased adversity

Some countries have sought to address sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) through institutional reforms. Morocco, for example, adopted Law 103-13 on Elimination of Violence against Women in 2018. Although progressive, the law has had limited impact because of legal and social norms. For example, unmarried women have underreported rape for fear of prosecution, as premarital sexual relations continue to be illegal in the country while carrying the risk of bringing dishonour on the survivor’s family. 

Bearing the brunt of armed conflict

With social norms limiting their freedoms, women and girls are more susceptible to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV). In the Democratic Republic of Congo, women and girls represented 98% of the survivors of CRSV treated by Médecins Sans Frontières in 2020.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Importantly, the DRC demonstrates that while conflict does increase the risks of sexual violence, it also occurs outside of the context of armed conflict. There are limited disciplinary actions within the judicial system in the country against perpetrators of sexual violence, which contributes to the ongoing culture of impunity for such violations. Survivors are burdened with feelings of insecurity, isolation and shame, and such perceptions also enjoy a significant acceptance in their communities.

The prevalence of SGBV and CRSV across the continent cannot be isolated as belonging only to modern society and conflicts – it is empirically linked to practices that stretch across the continent’s histories. We need to confront the embedded social norms and prejudices that enable violence against women and girls in Africa. 

A good way to start is to ensure their active participation in peace and transitional justice processes from start to finish. Through these processes, societies can acknowledge the marginalisation and violence women and girls have experienced, which opens the window for their political, economic and social inclusion in peacetime. 

Acknowledging the connection between past and present SGBV and CRSV would make way for a violence-free reality for women and girls – and better societies. DM/MC

Lesego Sekhu and Sinqobile Makhathini are research fellows at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, which promotes peaceful, equal and violence-free societies. Its mission is to promote sustainable peace at community, national, regional and global levels by understanding, preventing and addressing the effects of violence and inequality.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
Maverick News

Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
Maverick News

One of Africa’s best – South African rapper AKA leaves a legacy of iconic music
US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Business Maverick

US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Internationalisation or xenophobia? Foreign staff and visa woes at SA universities
South Africa

Internationalisation or xenophobia? Foreign staff and visa woes at SA universities
Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Maverick News

Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Five years ago, 80% of Stellenbosch medical students said they were mistreated — report suggests little has changed
Maverick News

Five years ago, 80% of Stellenbosch medical students said they were mistreated — report suggests little has changed
The assassination of Thulani Maseko is part of a troubling regional trend
Africa

The assassination of Thulani Maseko is part of a troubling regional trend
Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Maverick News

Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.