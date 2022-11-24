Defend Truth

Toxic social conditioning serves as ‘fuel’ for gender-based violence perpetrated by men 

EziNgcanjini Men’s Project members met to discuss issues surrounding gender identity, gender-based violence and men's sense of entitlement over women. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
24 Nov 2022
In this special episode of Street Talk, we hear from men from EziNgcanjini Men’s Project about their relationship with their gender identity, the power struggle between men and women, and the entitlement men have over women. We discuss the question on all of our minds: are our cultural norms the perpetrator of gender-based violence in South Africa?

Facing GBV Part 3 is the third part of a six-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. With special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and the EziNgcanjini Men’s Project.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

