Scorpio

SCORPIO

Zondo, State Attorney and Solicitor-General at odds over battle plan for State Capture reviews

Zondo, State Attorney and Solicitor-General at odds over battle plan for State Capture reviews
From left: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti) | Solicitor-General from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Fhedzisani Pandelani. (Photo: Twitter)
By Jessica Bezuidenhout
12 Feb 2023
0

The State Capture Commission has accused the government of dragging its heels in deciding whether private law firms should be roped in to defend court applications to review the State Capture Report.

Justice Raymond Zondo has for months been pleading with the government to approve the use of private law firms to defend high court applications aimed at setting aside the State Capture Report.

The chairperson of the State Capture Commission is concerned that the State Attorney is not sufficiently capacitated to defend the report.

Produced at a cost of more than R1-billion after three years of public hearings, the report stands as a record of large-scale corruption in the public sector. It is the subject of roughly a dozen review applications, all of which are being opposed by the commission.

It has emerged, however, that the commission has been left red-faced in some of the matters as it has not been able to file either records or answering affidavits, primarily because it does not have a dedicated team of lawyers.

The commission, in response to questions from Daily Maverick, says discussions with advocate Doc Mashabane, the director-general of the Department of Justice, the office of the State Attorney as well as Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani have come to naught. 

Even two attempts by Zondo, in his capacity as chairperson of the commission, to get Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to intervene have thus far been unsuccessful. 

Daily Maverick has now confirmed that this is primarily because the commission is at odds with the government about whether these cases ought to be entrusted to the State Attorney or if they should be farmed out to private law firms. 

Reviews filed to date include those by former President Jacob Zuma, former spy boss Arthur Fraser, Cabinet minister Gwede Mantashe, former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko, and Lucky Montana, Sfiso Buthelezi and others formerly of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Regardless of their merits or prospects of success, some of these applications are voluminous and politically charged.

Daily Maverick confirmed details of the tension between the commission and the government after submitting enquiries about delays in the commission’s filing of records and responses in some of the court cases. 

First the State Attorney, as the government’s attorney of record, told Daily Maverick that it is coordinating all aspects of the litigation with appointed counsel. 

But then the commission, in response to questions, said it had engaged the Department of Justice about the need for private law firms to step in after it became clear that the State Attorney did not have the capacity to handle these cases. 

After what it bills as inordinate delays that undermined and compromised its position, the commission briefed private lawyers to get started on the reviews. Those firms are working at no charge until such time as the government resolves the issue, the commission said. 

In its response to Daily Maverick, the commission also sets out, in extraordinary detail, its frustration and concern about the situation. 

It initially asked the State Attorney to represent it as well as commission chair, especially in some of the earlier applications filed.

It was then found that the State Attorney had not carried out some of the instructions. Enquiries in August 2022 revealed that the State Attorney’s Johannesburg office did not have the capacity to deal even with its own caseload: “That office revealed that each attorney was handling in the region of 1,000 files or so and they were under severe pressure.”

It was then that the commission approached the government in the hope of appointing private lawyers. 

But, despite it having exerted much pressure on the office of the State Attorney, that of the Solicitor-General and the DG of Justice over the past six months, nothing has come of it. 

The State Capture Commission sat for more than three years of public hearings and concluded its work with a six-part report that was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa between January and June 2022.

Although the report implicated many individuals and entities, its release, remarkably, did not trigger a flood of review applications. 

The commission said qualifying parties have 180 days (six months) from the date of the release of the relevant part of the report to institute a review application. 

‘Deep disappointment’

Given the high-stakes nature of some of them, it is crucial for the defence of the report to be consolidated both legally and financially. 

The commission said being left without lawyers to defend its work and the report would play into the hands of those who wanted to collapse the commission or have the report nullified.

In its written response to Daily Maverick, the commission quoted Justice Zondo, saying: “It is a matter of deep disappointment that the Commission has been put in this embarrassing position where it has not been able to lodge records in Court because the Government has failed over a number of months to appoint attorneys to represent it. The work of the Commission is very important and should be defended in the interest of the fight against state capture and corruption.”

Amanda Vilakazi, Mantashe’s attorney, told Daily Maverick: “In August last year the State Attorney requested indulgence for filing of the rule 53 record for a period of 2 months, they indicated that the record we are requesting is voluminous and requires time to compile.

“It is now February 2023 we still have not received the record, despite numerous requests, we will be filing an application to compel the Commission to file the record of their decision making/recommendation.”

The only matters in which the commission has lodged records in

court are those involving former President Jacob Zuma and Johannesburg businessperson Auswell Mashaba, who was implicated in the Prasa/Swifambo rail scandal.

Both cases pre-date the current tension over the use of private lawyers.  

The commission says the Solicitor-General had undertaken to appoint private lawyers in December and still nothing has been done. 

This, the commission says, is despite it having explained the urgency as well as how delays are compromising its position in relation to the various review applications.

We’ve got this, says DoJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it is the custodian of the report, and it therefore has a duty to defend it. It says it has instructed the State Attorney to represent the commission in this regard.  All reviews are being opposed, it says. 

Technically, there is no commission so the management of legal challenges rests with the Department of Justice. The commission’s secretariat operates on a skeleton staff of about 13 people tasked with handling administrative issues, including some aspects of the legal challenges. 

The State Attorney, it says, will coordinate and manage all aspects of the relevant litigation. But it intends using the institutional knowledge and expertise of some of the Zondo Commission evidence leaders who dealt with the relevant work streams. 

Reviews filed to date emanate from the commission’s Bosasa, South African Airways, Prasa, Eskom and the State Security Agency work streams.

Asked whether there was a need for a special dispensation given that the commission chairperson – cited as a respondent in all the cases filed to date – is now also the country’s Chief Justice, the Department of Justice said: “The situation is not unusual as judges have led other Commissions which were also taken on review, some successfully.

“The Judiciary is independent and those involved in the Commission may have to recuse themselves from the adjudication of those matters.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?
DM168

Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Maverick News

Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.