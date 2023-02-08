Defend Truth

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address

Ashraf Khan, Beauty and Joe Moyo live on the streets of Cape Town. (Photos: Velani Ludidi)
By Velani Ludidi
08 Feb 2023
In the run-up to the State of the Nation Address, people living on the streets are less than enamoured with the buzz in the Cape Town CBD, saying more police means more harassment for them.

It is that time of the year when for a week the Cape Town CBD becomes one of the safest places in South Africa. There are police officers on bikes and on foot, and even armed soldiers on patrol during rehearsals for the opening of Parliament.

But for the hundreds of homeless people in the inner city, the lead-up to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is a stressful time, with some complaining of harassment while others say it’s a sharp reminder of how they have been failed by greedy politicians. 

Government departments, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA), have put measures in place to ensure that the Sona takes place in a safe and secure environment at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, according to National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“Natjoints is calling for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators. Any action aimed at disrupting the Sona or intentionally contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law,” said Mathe.

The Western Cape government estimates there are 4,862 homeless people in the greater Cape Town area, with about 700 living in the CBD.

Daily Maverick asked some of them whether they were aware of Sona and what they would like the President to include in his address.

@veveludidi People living on the street in the CBD speak ahead of the State of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa #Sona2023 #StreetPeople #Journalism #Politics #CapeTown #SouthAfrica ♬ original sound – Veve

“I want that he maybe organise some jobs for us,” said Ashraf Khan, who has been living on the streets for more than five years. “I have worked before and I want to work again.” 

Khan stressed that not everyone living on the streets is involved in drugs and alcohol. “We all want to be given a chance. We had dreams before coming here and if most of us would get a chance, we would change our lives around. The President must create jobs that will only take people living on the streets.” 

Joe Moyo, who has been living on the streets since 2019, said he had noticed the presence of police officers in the city, and that certain streets had been barricaded. 

“The more officers on the streets, the more we get harassed on days like these. My kitchen and dining area are on the streets. It is good to have more security, but for us it’s not good.” 

Joe Moyo says the presence of security offices brings harassment to people living on the streets. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
Ashraf Khan wants jobs for people living on the streets. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

He said the President must allocate funds so people living on the streets have allowances for shelter. “I go to a shelter and I am told to come at 12. I do not have a watch and when I come after the said time they will make me register again because I have lost my place. The President must talk about the homeless having a home.” 

The 33-year-old said he has a graphic design qualification but it has been difficult to find a job. “I am not settled. If I were to have a place called home, I would look for employment, but now it’s all about surviving.”

‘Deaf ears’ 

For Beauty Msomi, who has been homeless for more than a decade, this year’s Sona is no different from the previous one. 

“They take the money for themselves,” she said. “First it was (Jacob) Zuma, now it’s Ramaphosa. They are all the same. Whatever we say here will land on deaf ears. I have given up on politicians. They will never save us.” 

Beauty Msomi says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address means nothing to her. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Much expectation will rest on Ramaphosa when he delivers his address on Thursday at 7pm, amid rising anger among South Africans over rolling blackouts, unemployment, the high cost of living and crime, among other things. 

A number of civil organisations, including #UniteBehind, are planning to march and picket on Thursday to voice their frustrations at the state of the country. The movement said it will march in protest against the country’s energy crisis. 

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has said arrangements will be made to accept memorandums from marchers on the day. DM

