Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

President, Mbalula urged to sack Prasa board and devolve passenger rail

President, Mbalula urged to sack Prasa board and devolve passenger rail
Activist group #UniteBehind has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the handover of passenger rail transport from the problem-riddled Passenger Rail Agency of SA to cities and provinces. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By James Stent for GroundUp
25 Jan 2023
0

Activist group #UniteBehind sets mid-February deadline for demand to fix the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Commuter activist group #UniteBehind has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to dissolve the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), appoint a new board and move passenger rail to the metros and provinces. But recent comments from another minister suggest that the party will resist attempts to shift control of commuter rail.

In a 24 January letter of demand addressed to the President and Minister of Transport, #UniteBehind demands that:

  • the Minister of Transport dissolve the current Prasa board and appoint a competent new board;
  • Prasa be placed under judicial management or business rescue;
  • independent engineers be appointed to resolve the Siyangena matter (pending since 2020); and
  • plans be made with municipalities that have commuter rail infrastructure to ensure that the service is handed over as soon as possible, in Cape Town and Gauteng in particular.

#UniteBehind set a deadline of 14 February. If these demands are not met by then, the group intends to go to court.

Read: #UniteBehind’s Letter of Demand

Devolution of commuter rail transport has been official government policy since the publication of the 1996 National Transport Policy White Paper. This policy has been confirmed in subsequent White Papers, including the most recent one from 2022, and in law, with the National Land Transport Act of 2009 saying that commuter rail should be located” in the appropriate sphere of government”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been asking Mbalula to pass on responsibility for commuter rail in the city. The City of Cape Town already completed a business plan in 2018 and is currently developing a feasibility study for the takeover of commuter rail. The Gauteng Provincial government has also indicated a wish to take over from the crisis-riddled Prasa.

But remarks by Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements and head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, published in the Sunday World last week, suggest that, contrary to policy documents and legislation, the government’s stance is to resist devolution. “We can’t give it to metros. On policy we would not agree, and we have not made these proposals, and this will not change,” said Kubayi to the Sunday World.

On Monday, Hill-Lewis released a statement calling on the President to clarify whether Kubayi’s comments were, in fact, government policy.

“We are ready to re-establish a viable rail service in the best interests of commuters, and we are ready to work with national government at any time to achieve this. The fact is rail has collapsed nationally. Prasa now only transports 3% of the passengers it did a decade ago nationally. Prasa is now bankrupt, with billions lost to corrupt deals, including trains too big for the tracks. Change is long overdue,” wrote Hill-Lewis.

He said his latest correspondence with Mbalula indicated that the minister’s department was developing a “Devolution Strategy”, to be completed in 2024. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist - who was struggling for dignity in Gugs - has been gunned down
Maverick Citizen

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist – who was struggling for dignity in Gugs – has been gunned down
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
‘We’ll be there to stop them,’ says ANC Youth League about DA’s planned march to Luthuli House
Maverick News

‘We’ll be there to stop them,’ says ANC Youth League about DA’s planned march to Luthuli House
Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Maverick News

Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Global firm to validate Eskom stats as rolling blackouts remain reality for next 24 months, Scopa hears
Maverick News

Global firm to validate Eskom stats as rolling blackouts remain reality for next 24 months, Scopa hears

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
Maverick News

ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Maverick News

First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.