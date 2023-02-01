Sergeant Johannes Chokoe, based at Limpopo’s Westenburg Police Station, was named SAPS Detective and Forensic Services Employee of the Year for his dedication to apprehending suspects who violate, rape and abuse women.

Last month, he arrested an alleged serial rapist linked to seven rapes committed in 2015 and 2016.

This award was bestowed on him on Saturday night at the eighth annual South African Police Service Excellence Awards in Polokwane. He shared the award with Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, who was honoured for his outstanding investigation that led to six life terms for ex-police officer Rosemary Ndlovu for murdering her partner and five family members so she could benefit from a funeral insurance payout.

Chokoe won the same award at the Limpopo SAPS Excellence Awards in November 2022.

Chokoe’s fellow police officers expressed admiration for this accomplishment, especially his fight against rape and gender-based violence, which was declared South Africa’s second pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chokoe said: “I was doing this for the love of this job. When the victim is in front of me, I usually put myself in her shoes. Solving cases, especially of a serial rapist, is a long process and requires patience and perseverance.”

He is known for going the extra mile and coming up with innovative ideas while conducting his investigations. The alleged serial rapist that Chokoe apprehended is believed to have terrorised women in Polokwane, Maleboho and Musina.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was apprehended last month and is believed to have raped seven women in 2015 and 2016. He attacked his victims while they were hiking. Ledwaba said one of the victims had been hacked with a panga but survived.

While it took nearly seven years for investigators to apprehend the suspect, Ledwaba had nothing but praise for the investigation team, particularly Chokoe’s outstanding work. DM

Other Top achievers

Visible Policing and Operations’ Employee of the Year: Constable Thato Motlagomang Mothamane from the Free State. She is responsible for implementing safety programmes at 39 schools.

Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year: Joint winners were Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda from Olifantsfontein Police Station in Gauteng and Sergeant Tlou Johannes Chokoe of the Westenburg Detective Unit in Limpopo.

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year: This award went to the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team. In the space of two years, the team investigated 134 cases of kidnappings where ransom demands had been made.

Community Policing Forum of the Year: This award was scooped by Bethelsdorp CPF in the Eastern Cape. The good working relationship between the CPF and the Victim Support Centre led to the community having more faith in the police.

Family Violence Child Protection, Sexual Offences Investigating (FCS) Unit’s Team of the Year: The winners were King William’s Town FCS led by Lt-Col NW Mbalo.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Team of the Year : The Hawks for their efforts to arrest the suspects behind the assassination of the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. DM

Keep an eye out in Daily Maverick: We will be publishing more articles by Vincent Cruywagen on some of the country’s award-winning cops.