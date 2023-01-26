Sport

Proteas adopt new philosophy in make-or-break ODI series against England

Proteas adopt new philosophy in make-or-break ODI series against England
Temba Bavuma of the Proteas in action against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 23 March 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
26 Jan 2023
The Proteas’ One Day International series against England will last less than a week, but the result will have a major impact on whether South Africa qualify directly for the World Cup.

If the Proteas are whitewashed during their three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, starting on Friday, they will almost certainly play in the World Cup qualifiers – in Zimbabwe in June and July – instead of having direct qualification for this year’s global showpiece. 

It would be the first time South Africa has not obtained direct qualification for the 50-over event (since post-apartheid readmission in 1992).

That they’re facing reigning World Cup champions England (even though it is on home soil) on their journey to qualification makes the challenge even more difficult.

However, the recent change in coach and the fact that South Africa chose to not play a three-match ODI series in Australia recently means the skipper of the white-ball team, Temba Bavuma, has shifted his priorities from just direct World Cup qualification.

Keshav Maharaj
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj bowls during their ODI against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India, on 9 October 2022. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

“Like every other game, we always go out there to win, but we’d like to shift our focus a little bit looking to the World Cup,” he said.

“There’s an opportunity for us to clear up our identity and how we’d like to play, and we’d like to use these games as an opportunity to do that… You might see some new faces within the team, you might see guys coming in [and performing] different roles,” Bavuma continued.

“The guys know what they need to do. So be it in June or July we’re playing in the qualifiers, that’s something we’re prepared to do.

That’s something that everyone is prepared to do, looking at the decision that was made a couple of months ago to [not play ODIs in Australia] and make way for the SA20,” he added.

“Those are the cards that are in front of us and we’ll deal with it as best we can.”

New philosophy

A lot has changed since England’s first cricket tour to the country in 1888, which lasted more than 14 weeks. 

In stark contrast, this tour will be less than a week, with the first match starting at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein tomorrow and ending next Wednesday with a clash at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

The Proteas’ reactive game plan employed in ODI cricket – in which the side is languishing in 11th spot on the World Cup Super League standings –  feels like it’s from a similar time in the 19th century when the English first travelled by boat to the country to play with a leather ball and wooden bat.

But according to Bavuma, change is around the corner and the team has taken inspiration from their English opposition who are 20-over and 50-over champions.

“We know against England we’re going to be tested in all departments of our game – batting, bowling and fielding. There’s no better opportunity to test our skills and test our new way of wanting to do things,” he said. 

“Things will unravel as time goes on. It’s hard for me to articulate it all. [We want to be] a lot more positive, a lot more brave. Always looking to take the option that puts the opposition bowler or batter under pressure. For us it’s just about doing that a lot more and doing it consistently.

“The new way of playing is just guys going out and expressing themselves a bit more and not limiting ourselves to a certain structure.”

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma reacts during the first ODI against India at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 6 October 2022. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

‘Settled group’

The Proteas need to secure at least one victory between Friday and Wednesday to have any chance of gaining automatic qualification for the World Cup in India in October.

Despite Bavuma promising “new faces”, the squad assembled – with the exception of Sisanda Magala – have been part of the Proteas group for the past year.

“Rob [Walter] and the national selectors put the squad together. The good thing is that it’s a very settled group. They fully understand where we are in terms of what’s required in this series,” interim white-ball coach Shukri Conrad told reporters on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer of England bowls during their ODI against Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on 3 May 2019. (Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

“We certainly won’t be spending too much energy explaining the importance of this series. We are all raring to go on Friday,” he said. “Both mine and Rob’s philosophy is that we want to invest all our energies into playing really good cricket.”

Conrad and Bavuma share the desire to play positive, aggressive cricket.

“We want the guys to identify when a key moment is and what option to take. Hopefully, that is an aggressive option and that goes a long way in ensuring us winning the game,” said Conrad.

“We certainly won’t be burdening that they have to win, I think everybody’s well aware of that.

“We know that England are world champions in both formats and if we can win against the top side in the world, it will go a long way in setting up for the rest of Rob’s tenure.”

The first ball of the vital three-match series will be bowled tomorrow at 1pm at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. DM

