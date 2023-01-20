Teachers and learners dance in celebration, following the announcement that Hector Peterson Secondary School’s class of 2022 achieved an incredible 92.6% pass rate. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

A call from the district office to Hector Peterson Secondary School in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, sent shivers down the spine of principal Mike Mavovana. He was told that Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier would be coming to the school to issue its matric results. “What have I done?” he wondered after the call. “Why would the MEC of education in the province want to come to our school on the day of the release of the matric results?”

The worried principal said he requested that his staff should prepare the school hall for the MEC’s arrival. He had been working hard with his matriculants, but the call made him think he was in trouble. Little did he know that his 2022 matriculants had achieved incredible things…

The school achieved remarkable success with a 92.6% pass rate, a whopping 14.1 percentage point increase from last year. Moreover, 55% of their candidates achieved bachelor’s passes – up from 40.2% last year. And they did this all, while increasing the number of candidates writing from 204 to 229.

“I cannot express how I feel,” said the jubilant principal, following the MEC’s announcement of the results. “We far exceeded our expectations and I attribute all the success to everyone involved at the school, from the parents, teachers, the community and our district.”

The school achieved a 78.4% pass rate in 2021 and 71.9% in the previous year. Kraaifontein, just more than 30km from the CBD via the N1, is one of the fastest-growing areas, with informal settlements mushrooming in the past two years.

It is also one of the poorest areas in the metropolitan area, and a hotspot for murder and sexual offences. In the second quarter, crime statistics covering the months of July to September were released by police minister Bheki Cele last year. The area was placed in seventh position on the top 30 list of sexual offences.

Despite it all

Principal Mavovana said despite all the negatives surrounding the area, he always reminded his learners that education can change their circumstances. “Our kids are manageable, when we tell them about morning or extra classes, these kids will be there in numbers. This only happened with the assistance of the parents too because just after passing grade 11, we called children and their parents and explained to them the plans of the following year.”

MEC Maynier said it was fitting that they visited Metro East Education District for the release of the individual results today (Friday 20 January), for the second year running.

“Director Landie Diamond and her team have done a fantastic job increasing the district’s pass rate by 1.15 percentage points to 78.29% this year, adding to their increase achieved last year.

“Gone are the days when it was assumed that Metro East would be at the bottom of the district log. They are now knocking on the door of 80%! And they are closing the inequality gap that schools in areas with difficult socio-economic circumstances face.”

Diamond also expressed excitement about the results and said despite the socio-economic challenges faced by many areas in the Metro East District, children rise above their circumstances. “We want what is best for our children and to instil a sense of pride. We want to see them thrive and come back to plough in the communities they come from.”

She hailed the attitude of the principal and his staff but said the department faces a number of challenges such as overcrowding. “Also, you find that children do not have access to the internet and only get it at school. We want the children not to focus on their challenges but rather turn their lemons into lemonades.”

Top achievers

One of the school’s top achievers, Baphathuxolo Fountain, bagged five distinctions, and passed with an average of 70%. “I am excited and I got accepted by the university I applied to. Discipline and dedication got me where I am. If you have discipline, you have everything.”

Another top achiever, Avela Sobhidli, got four distinctions. “I am a bit disappointed but I am happy with the results. I have applied at the University of Stellenboch, and I must say that the sleepless nights paid off.”

Nkazimlo Gagaza, also with five distinctions, said he was not surprised with the results. “I really worked hard. I feel very much alive, this feeling I am feeling right now is a feeling of accomplishing something you really worked for. I am on top of the world.”

The school said they will set a new matric pass rate target after going through their current results. DM