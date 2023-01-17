Sport

MELBOURNE TENNIS

Murray musters some tennis magic as summer weather extremes disrupt Australian Open

Murray musters some tennis magic as summer weather extremes disrupt Australian Open
Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on in a round one singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during day two of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023 Australia. (Photo: Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
By Ian Ransom for Reuters
17 Jan 2023
0

Andy Murray did his bit for the old guard of tennis by beating No 13 seed Matteo Berrettini at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, as extreme heat gave way to driving rain. South Africa’s Lloyd Harris is also through to the second round.

Andy Murray conjured old magic in a five-set thriller to dump last year’s semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini out of the Australian Open on Tuesday, as manic weather prevailed at Melbourne Park. Scorching heat gave way to driving rain.

Former world No 2 Alexander Zverev nearly lost his head in the maelstrom as he laboured against Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas, before winning another five-setter, to join Murray in the second round.

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates match point against Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru during day two of the 2023 Australian Open on January 17, 2023. (Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

More than 20 matches were suspended over the course of day two, with the first tranche halted three hours into the day-session, due to extreme heat.

As night fell, a storm brought a cool change and heavy rain, leaving the action confined to the roofed showcourts ahead of nine-times champion Novak Djokovic’s first-round clash against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Read in Daily Maverick:Djokovic says Australian Open deportation drama paved way to success

Coming off a big pre-season, Murray channelled his halcyon days of 2016 as he raced to a two-set lead, then saw off a brave fightback from 13th-seed Berrettini in a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6 (10-6) slog that lasted nearly five hours.

Beaten by the hard-hitting Italian at the US Open, Murray saved a match point then sealed his own with outrageous fortune, a return clipping the net cord in a cruel finish for Berrettini at Rod Laver Arena.

“I just got a bit lucky there at the end with the net cord,” said 35-year-old Murray, a five-times finalist at Melbourne Park.

Right now I’m just unbelievably happy, just proud of myself.”

Twelfth-seed and former semi-finalist Zverev had a huge scare against world No 103 Varillas, but the German steadied to win a four-hour dogfight 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena.

It was the German’s first win since June, having torn ligaments in his right foot in the French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

Top 10 men’s seeds Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz eased into the second round earlier in the day.

Russian Rublev beat former finalist Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-2, as temperatures nudged 36 degrees C.

“It’s super-hot today so I’m super-happy I was able to win in straight sets and save some energy for the next match,” the fifth seed said.

The hotter it is, the tougher it is to make the right decisions, the tougher to move.”

Fritz followed Rublev onto the John Cain Arena and, with closed roofs keeping play going on the three main showcourts, he outlasted tricky Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-2 4-6 7-5.

The Rod Laver Arena with the roof closed during the round-one singles match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Matteo Berrettini of Italy during day two in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Extreme heat

Women’s seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia enjoyed the relative cool earlier in the day on Rod Laver Arena.

Fifth-seed Sabalenka, who opened the year by winning the Adelaide title without losing a set, kept up her fine form with an emphatic 6-1 6-4 victory over Tereza Martincova.

Fourth-seed Garcia, who won the WTA Finals last season, was equally convincing with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov.

Garcia will face another Canadian in 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who beat Alize Cornet 7-5 6-2, her first win in the main draw at Melbourne Park.

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

_______________________________________________________

Rublev and Sabalenka, like all Russian and Belarusian players, are competing at the tournament without national affiliation, as a result of last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis Australia on Tuesday morning banned fans from bringing flags of either nation into the Melbourne Park precinct after a Russian tricolour was hung on a bush next to a court where Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl was playing on Monday.

I really thought that sport is nothing to do with politics, but if everyone feels better this way, then it’s okay,” said Sabalenka.

Lloyd Harris of South Africa plays a backhand in the round-one singles match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during day one of the 2023 Australian Open on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Harris makes good comeback

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, back in a Grand Slam for the first time in six months, defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (0/7), 2-6, 7-6 (10/4).

The 25-year-old Harris struggled recently after missing the second half of the 2022 season due to a wrist injury.

Prior to the Australian Open, the former world No 31 was ranked No 186 in the world, and he entered the event on a protected ranking due to his injury.

Harris will next face world No 78 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Argentina’s Federico Coria 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
New law planned to accelerate power capacity in South Africa
Maverick News

New law planned to accelerate power capacity in South Africa
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’

TOP READS IN SECTION

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.