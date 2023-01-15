Sport

TENNIS

Djokovic says Australian Open deportation drama paved way to success

Djokovic says Australian Open deportation drama paved way to success
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his Arena Showdown charity match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on 13 January 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Graham Denholm / Getty Images)
By Ian Ransom for Reuters
15 Jan 2023
0

The 35-year-old Serb says he felt like ‘the villain of the world’ when he was deported from Australia because of his anti-vaccination stance. But he says the time off the circuit renewed his determination, and he is back in the country to win.

Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year’s Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles.

The Serb trained hard in the months after he was deported and while barred from competing in the United States for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

He later won his seventh Wimbledon crown and capped a year of disruption by winning the ATP Tour Finals for a sixth time in Turin.

djokovic fans
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses for a selfie with fans after the Arena Showdown charity match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Photo: Graham Denholm / Getty Images)

Back at Melbourne Park after his visa ban was lifted by the Australian government, Djokovic said missing events due to his vaccination stance had renewed his determination on the training court.

“Yes, absolutely. I mean, you normally, as a professional tennis player on the highest level, don’t have much time to really have a longer training block,” Djokovic told reporters on Saturday, 14 January.

“The fact that I wasn’t playing for several months at the beginning of last year allowed me to really get together with my team and work on my body, on my strokes, which has later helped me to achieve some great results.”

Djokovic told local broadcaster Nine Network that he felt like “the villain of the world” last year in Melbourne where he was detained at a hotel with asylum-seekers before being deported.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He was, however, warmly received by a packed crowd at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night during a practice match against home hero Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic, who will bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, said he had no choice but to move on from the events of last year.

“Well, you have to. I mean, in a way, if I do hold the grudges, probably if I’m not able to move on, I wouldn’t be here,” he told reporters. “Also I have to say that the amount of positive experiences I had in Australia overwhelm the negative experience maybe of last year.”

The 35-year-old said he was still cautious about a hamstring strain he picked up in Adelaide and was training lighter than usual to conserve his energy.

There was no holding back on his motivation to grab another Melbourne Park crown, though, and draw level with champion Rafa Nadal in the Grand Slam race with a 22nd major title.

“That’s why I keep on playing professional tennis, competition tennis, because I want to be the best, I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who opens his tournament against unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

“There is no secret about it. It doesn’t get bigger than this. I like my chances. I always like my chances.”

Jabeur’s Grand Slam ambitions

jabeur
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia serves during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on 11 January 2023. (Photo: Graham Denholm / Getty Images)

A quarterfinal berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur’s arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

“Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarterfinal,” the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile. “I’m going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.

“I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure.”

A relatively late bloomer, Jabeur’s recent success has made her a star in the Arab world and seen her sign with Naomi Osaka’s sports management agency Evolve in partnership with Tunisian agent Adel Aref.

It has also meant her own episode on Netflix’s behind-the-scenes tennis series Break Point, in which she says she resisted expectations that she would quit tennis and become a housewife.

“Actually, I skipped to my episode,” she said. “We actually filmed more things. It’s not there. I’m still waiting for the second part because I feel like there are a lot of things we filmed at Wimbledon and the US Open. Hopefully I can see that.”

She said she and her husband-trainer Karim Kamoun each had pictures on their phones of different trophies after setting goals for 2023 — but she was coy about which ones.

“My goal is to not lose any more finals,” she added. Reuters/DM

Australian Open order of play on Monday, 16 January

Rod Laver Arena

  • Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 7-Coco Gauff (US)
  • Yuan Yue (China) v 6-Maria Sakkari (Greece)
  • 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Jack Draper (Britain)

Night session

  • 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Jule Niemeier (Germany)
  • Marcos Giron (US) v 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Margaret Court Arena

  • 3-Jessica Pegula (US) v Jaqueline Cristian (Romania)
  • 10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)
  • Sofia Kenin (US) v 24-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)
  • Night session
  • 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Quentin Halys (France)
  • 10-Madison Keys (US) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

John Cain Arena

  • Kyle Edmund (Britain) v 15-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
  • Alison van Uytvanck (Belgium) v 15-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
  • Sebastian Baez (Argentina) v Jason Kubler (Australia)
  • Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 6-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Maverick News

Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the mighty have fallen — Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk and the Icarus effect
South Africa

How the mighty have fallen — Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk and the Icarus effect
Newly released Mandela interview tapes bring Madiba to life again
Maverick News

Newly released Mandela interview tapes bring Madiba to life again
Chinese government reports 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December 2022
World

Chinese government reports 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December 2022
Wagner Group leads Russia's African front in cold war with the West
Maverick News

Wagner Group leads Russia's African front in cold war with the West
Something wicked this way comes: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence's quantum leap
Maverick News

Something wicked this way comes: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence's quantum leap

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.