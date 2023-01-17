The intelligence-driven operation saw tactical forces descending on the vessel where 973 blocks of compressed cocaine were found in three compartments of the vessel. Ten suspects, four of Bulgarian descent and six from Myanmar, were arrested. (Photo: Supplied)

A crack team from the Western Cape Organised Crime Investigation- Narcotics, who secured a R583-million haul of cocaine from a fishing vessel off Saldanha almost two years ago, have been recognised for their hard work at the Western Cape SAPS Excellence Awards.

This year’s provincial awards ceremony was held at the Century City Conference Centre on Saturday under the theme, African Dream. The awards were presented by Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile.

The names and photos of the narcotics team cannot be published as their investigation into the “King Coca” bust is ongoing.

Six suspects from Myanmar and four from Bulgaria were arrested in connection with the raid on the fishing vessel.

The cocaine — compressed into 973 blocks — was discovered in black boxes with branding that read, “King Coca”.

Being key evidence, it was vital that the confiscated drugs were safely secured while investigations continued.

“The team spent weeks away from their loved ones and families. Every cocaine block on the vessel was counted, sealed as evidence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. This process was to ensure there was no break in sealing and secure safe storage for trial purposes,” Patekile said of the team’s efforts.

Apart from the Saldanha Bay bust, the narcotics team has made several arrests in other matters connected to organised crime.

When the team’s name was announced as winners of the award, members leapt to their feet with joy. They were competing against the Boland K9 Unit and the SAPS Flying Squad.

Celebrations continued outside the hall, with one member saying, “We couldn’t believe it and we didn’t expect it.” There were emotional moments, with the team hugging one another and tears flowing freely.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one unit member said: “The sacrifices and sleepless nights were worthwhile. We made sure that none of the drugs disappeared and our information gathered was presented to the authorities.

“Drugs are one of the most serious issues confronting this country, and they are sold by gangsters and used in drug-related wars. The fight is far from over, and we intend to ramp up our investigations this year.”

Daily Maverick was asked not to photograph the team due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

Saldanha Bay has been the scene of massive cocaine busts in the past.

In some of the biggest incidents, 155kg of cocaine worth R325m was reportedly discovered on a ship from Brazil in August 2011. The previous month, 116kg (worth R250m) of cocaine was discovered on a Maltese cargo ship.

Commending the winners, Patekile said the awards should serve as motivation; something to look forward to and go the extra mile for.

Other top achievers recognised at the ceremony include:

Top Detective: Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius. His investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of David van Boven in July 2022 for the double murder of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, in August 2019. Van Boven received a double life sentence.

Woman of the Year: Warrant Officer Wendy Lee from a satellite station in Herold, George.

Man of the Year: Constable Kwayo Louw.

Community Police Forum of the Year: Wynberg CPF, accepted by Anzar Salie.

Daily Maverick will publish further articles by Vincent Cruywagen on award-winning Western Cape cops this week.