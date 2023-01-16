Defend Truth

PRESIDENT VS EX-PRESIDENT

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma at the ANC's 54th National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 18 December 2017. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Cornell Tukiri)
By Des Erasmus
16 Jan 2023
0

Former President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to drag President Cyril Ramaphosa before a privately funded criminal court later this week was blocked by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The interim interdict was granted by judges Roland Sutherland, Edwin Molahlehi and Marcus Senyatsi to allow Ramaphosa time to challenge the lawfulness of Zuma’s right to privately prosecute the President.

Ramaphosa was expected to present himself before a criminal court on Thursday, 19 January, based on a summons issued in December 2022.

Sutherland said there was no other form of relief that Ramaphosa could seek other than the interim interdict. 

“This we take to be axiomatic as it would require [Ramaphosa] to appear before criminal court and by so doing implicitly submit to a process which he claims is unlawful. Were [Ramaphosa] to succeed later to have the private prosecution declared invalid, the harm of the submission to unlawful action cannot be undone,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland ordered both parties to “immediately approach the Office of the Deputy Judge President in Johannesburg” to arrange a case management meeting to set “an agreed date for the hearing” where the merits of Ramaphosa’s claims could be properly argued. 

The former president has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to criminal conduct or, alternatively, of defeating or attempting to defeat the ends of justice, relating to the alleged unauthorised disclosure of medical information in Zuma’s private prosecution of veteran prosecutor Billy Downer — who will be prosecuting the Arms Deal graft trial in which Zuma is accused number one — and journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Furthermore, said Sutherland, the trial of Downer and Maughan had yet to begin.  

“Their conviction is a necessary condition for criminal liability by [Ramaphosa],” he said. 

He said there would be no harm to Zuma if the private prosecution of Ramaphosa was delayed.

Key to Ramaphosa’s argument is that the nolle prosequi certificate used by Zuma as the basis for his private prosecution is not relevant to him but only to Downer and Maughan. Ramaphosa said this also invalidates the summons issued by Zuma and makes his prosecution unlawful.  

The application for the interdict was argued before the court last Thursday. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution

A nolle prosequi certificate is issued by the National Prosecuting Authority when it declines to prosecute a case on behalf of the State. This opens the door for private prosecutions to be launched. 

Zuma initiated the private prosecution of Ramaphosa on 15 December, the day before the governing ANC was to start its national elective conference. The timing of the summons led Ramaphosa to initially accuse Zuma of attempting to scupper his chances of re-election. 

“The nub of [Ramaphosa’s] case is that to submit to the summons is a violation of his rights to freedom, because it is an unlawful summons issued by a person without title to prosecute privately,” said Sutherland. 

“Were one or more of these grounds challenging the validity or applicability of the nolle prosequi to be established at the forthcoming hearings, the result would be to invalidate the summons served on [Ramaphosa],” said Sutherland. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Zuma’s legal team wrote to Ramaphosa on 19 August 2021 seeking that an investigation be launched into the alleged breach by Downer and Maughan, which took place on 9 August 2021. The President responded on 25 August 2021 that the matter, “[which] we view in a very serious light”, had been referred to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Ramaphosa said in the same response that he had asked that Lamola refer it to the Legal Practice Council.

Zuma contends that because the matter was not followed through by Ramaphosa, he enabled Maughan and Downer to evade liability and thus harmed Zuma’s “dignity, privacy, bodily integrity and security rights”.

Said Sutherland: “In our view, a prima facie case of the right to personal freedom being violated has been shown. Next, is there any material harm? It was argued [by Zuma] the harm of appearing in a criminal court on 19 January was not material.

“This contention misses the point. The harm lies not in the temporary inconvenience of physically attending a hearing, if only for a postponement. The critical harm concerns a fundamentally constitutionally guaranteed right to personal freedom. That value, which is foundational to our constitutional order, may never be treated lightly.

“[Zuma] suffers no harm if there is a delay in the private prosecution in order to debate the controversies alluded to in this judgment.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
South Africa

No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal
Maverick News

In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Maverick News

Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
Maverick News

New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Maverick News

South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal
Maverick News

In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.