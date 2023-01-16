Defend Truth

CLASS OF 2022

Umalusi gives matric exam results release on Friday the nod, says cheating not systemic

Umalusi gives matric exam results release on Friday the nod, says cheating not systemic
Students at Brackenfell High School begin the annual National Senior Certificate Examination or Matric Final Examination on 31 October 2022 in Brackenfell, Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Michelle Banda
16 Jan 2023
0

Umalusi has approved the release of matric results for the Class of 2022 on Friday, 20 January 2023. This is despite earlier concern about the effect of rolling blackouts, community protests, exam question irregularities and reported cases of cheating in November last year.

‘The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute and Independent Examinations Board have approved the release of the results of the matric class of 2022,”  said Prof Yunus Ballim, chair of the Umalusi Council, at a  briefing on the outcome of its quality assurance processes for the 2022 national exams.

“The irregularities that were identified during and after the exams were not systemic and do not compromise the overall credibility of exams administered by the Department of Basic Education.”

 

Ballim was speaking ahead of the release of the matric results on Friday, 20 January, a week after inland schools reopened and two days after coastal schools opened.

This is the third consecutive year that the release of matric results has been delayed.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “ ‘The long wait is excruciating’: Anxious times over delayed matric results

According to Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, Covid contributed to the late release.

“The 2022 academic calendar started late due to the pandemic, which had knock-on effects on the exams and subsequently marking and release of results…

“Umalusi monitored examinations and marking centres… and can confirm the results are credible. However, Umalusi remains seriously concerned about reported cases of irregularities during the writing of the examinations.”

Exam irregularities

Rakometsi said they had received reports from different assessment bodies of various forms of cheating uncovered during the examinations.

“Candidates were found in possession of notes, cellphones, sharing answers via WhatsApp groups and posters… scripts with different handwriting.”

To safeguard the integrity and credibility of the qualifications issued by Umalusi, Rakometsi said various sanctions were applied to different offences, including the nullification of results and being barred from rewriting the exam for one or two exam cycles.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In addition to the irregularities, Rakometsi said increased power cuts, service delivery protests and natural disasters had interfered with the National Senior Certificate exams.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Rolling blackouts a big worry as matrics set to write final examinations

At least seven papers for six subjects were disrupted between October and November 2022 due to power cuts, protests and natural disasters.

Disrupted exams include:

  • Computer Applications Technology, written 25 October;
  • Information Technology, written on 26 October;
  • English First Additional Language Paper 1, written on 31 October;
  • Economics Paper 1, written on 1 November;
  • Mathematical Literacy Paper 1, written on 4 November;
  • Mathematical Literacy Paper 2, written on 7 November; and
  • Mathematics Paper 2, written on 7 November.

The Department of Basic Education had extended the exam period to 8 December to allow affected candidates to rewrite these exams.

Problematic questions

On problematic questions in various subjects, including the unsolvable Mathematics Paper 2 question 5.1, Rakometsi said Umalusi consulted with the relevant assessment bodies to apply for marking concessions. They asked for the questions to be excluded entirely or partially from the question papers — some of the concessions were granted.

“The South African public must find comfort in the fact that Umalusi, as a Quality Council, has tried and tested methods to remedy the situation where such unfortunate errors are detected late…

“Such errors cannot be justified and are therefore regrettable. Umalusi wishes to apologise profusely for these errors,” concluded Rakometsi. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
South Africa

No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Maverick News

Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
Maverick News

New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Maverick News

South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.