Students at Brackenfell High School begin the annual National Senior Certificate Examination or Matric Final Examination on 31 October 2022 in Brackenfell, Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

‘The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute and Independent Examinations Board have approved the release of the results of the matric class of 2022,” said Prof Yunus Ballim, chair of the Umalusi Council, at a briefing on the outcome of its quality assurance processes for the 2022 national exams.

“The irregularities that were identified during and after the exams were not systemic and do not compromise the overall credibility of exams administered by the Department of Basic Education.”

Ballim was speaking ahead of the release of the matric results on Friday, 20 January, a week after inland schools reopened and two days after coastal schools opened.

This is the third consecutive year that the release of matric results has been delayed.

According to Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, Covid contributed to the late release.

“The 2022 academic calendar started late due to the pandemic, which had knock-on effects on the exams and subsequently marking and release of results…

“Umalusi monitored examinations and marking centres… and can confirm the results are credible. However, Umalusi remains seriously concerned about reported cases of irregularities during the writing of the examinations.”

Exam irregularities

Rakometsi said they had received reports from different assessment bodies of various forms of cheating uncovered during the examinations.

“Candidates were found in possession of notes, cellphones, sharing answers via WhatsApp groups and posters… scripts with different handwriting.”

To safeguard the integrity and credibility of the qualifications issued by Umalusi, Rakometsi said various sanctions were applied to different offences, including the nullification of results and being barred from rewriting the exam for one or two exam cycles.

In addition to the irregularities, Rakometsi said increased power cuts, service delivery protests and natural disasters had interfered with the National Senior Certificate exams.

At least seven papers for six subjects were disrupted between October and November 2022 due to power cuts, protests and natural disasters.

Disrupted exams include:

Computer Applications Technology, written 25 October;

Information Technology, written on 26 October;

English First Additional Language Paper 1, written on 31 October;

Economics Paper 1, written on 1 November;

Mathematical Literacy Paper 1, written on 4 November;

Mathematical Literacy Paper 2, written on 7 November; and

Mathematics Paper 2, written on 7 November.

The Department of Basic Education had extended the exam period to 8 December to allow affected candidates to rewrite these exams.

Problematic questions

On problematic questions in various subjects, including the unsolvable Mathematics Paper 2 question 5.1, Rakometsi said Umalusi consulted with the relevant assessment bodies to apply for marking concessions. They asked for the questions to be excluded entirely or partially from the question papers — some of the concessions were granted.

“The South African public must find comfort in the fact that Umalusi, as a Quality Council, has tried and tested methods to remedy the situation where such unfortunate errors are detected late…

“Such errors cannot be justified and are therefore regrettable. Umalusi wishes to apologise profusely for these errors,” concluded Rakometsi. DM