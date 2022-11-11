Mandlenkosi High School, on 10 November, in Ntuzuma. KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of learners in the system with 198,866 full- and part-time candidates and the province’s Department of Education’s exam system is the biggest in the country, with 6,022 invigilators managing exam writing in 1,780 centres. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

“I spent most of my time in question 5 trying to figure out what is happening, and 5.1 was unsolvable.”

This comment from Thokozane Mbokazi, a grade 12 pupil of IR Lesolang Secondary School in Winterveldt, Tshwane.

Mbokazi was speaking to Daily Maverick, following an outcry over an “impossible” Mathematics Paper 2 question, which the Department of Basic Education is now investigating.

Across the country, matric pupils and maths teachers raised concerns about this equation on the Mathematics Paper 2: question 5, which reportedly compromised learners.

Even maths teachers saw the “impossible” mistake in the 5.1 question, which totalled seven marks. In total, question 5 was 30 marks of a 150-mark paper.

“Mathematics Paper 2 was depressing and it felt real. Almost everyone in the exam room seemed confused. The paper was so difficult that I can’t imagine myself in varsity next year. I was disturbed the whole day. The way questions were asked was very tricky,” said Mbokazi.

What was question 5 about?

The three-part 5.1 maths problem (5.1.1, 5.1.2 and 5.1.3) was a trigonometry question where pupils had to draw a triangle based on provided information.

However, what Daily Maverick found externally from experts is that the information provided was contradictory, and there was no way of deciding which quadrant of the Cartesian plane to draw it in, for the question.

Explaining the error, a Maths teacher who asked to remain anonymous, told Daily Maverick:

“I think it was a typo error or something from the examiner’s side. In the opening statement of question 5, the error was a + instead of a – just before the 3.

“That mistake led to learners not identifying the correct quadrant because they had to solve it with the aid of the diagram. But [they] could not identify the correct diagram, given the error on the paper. As a result, question 5.1 is unsolvable… I tried solving it myself but just couldn’t. I can only wonder how much time pupils wasted trying to solve it.”

A number of other maths scholars corroborated this view that the seven-mark 5.1 question was impossible to solve.

Now questions are raised about how the error got past the quality checks and moderators of the National Senior Certificate (NSC). Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education said it’s investigating the matter.

Elijah Mhlanga, the DBE spokesperson, told New24 that learners shouldn’t worry as the department will “look into it”.

“We have a panel that reviews every paper. If there is an error, the first step is to remove that mark so that no one is compromised. If an error has been declared, we will tell markers to ignore question 5 so that everyone is covered and there is fairness. As the exam was out of 100, everyone will be marked on 93. The second step is to check what the impact was on the pupils.”

Mhlanga further said officials would look at the overall performance of the learners. If it is established that the question impacted their exam, the department will ask the quality assurance Umalusi Council for an upward adjustment of 1% or 2%.

Daily Maverick sent the following questions to Mhlanga;

What do preliminary findings of the Department of Basic Education’s investigation suggest? Is there an error with the question?

If there is an error with the question, how was it possible for the examiners to set an impossible mathematics question for matric exams that goes past quality checks or assurance, only to be discovered on the day of the exam?

Surely a panel of proofreaders should have seen there was amiss with the question. Learners panicked and wasted valuable time they could have spent solving other questions. How is adjusting marks upward by 1% or 2% a solution when the impact is done?

His response was that “the Minister of Basic Education will address the media on Sunday morning and respond to all questions regarding this matter”.

Mbokazi told Daily Maverick that question 5 wasn’t the only problem he and fellow matric learners had to deal with.

“The diagrams in question 9 had a lot of lines and that made it more confusing. But I don’t think my performance will be bad, because some of the questions were solvable. The only thing I did was apply the knowledge that I got from the beginning of the year. The feeling with my classmates is mutual, no one was happy on that day.” DM