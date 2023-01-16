Defend Truth

MOUNTAIN BLAZE

Swift reaction contains Cape Town wildfire on Boyes Drive within an hour

Swift reaction contains Cape Town wildfire on Boyes Drive within an hour
Huey helicopters from Working on Fire help extinguish a wildfire on Boyes Drive in Lakeside, Cape Town on 16 January 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Joel Ontong
16 Jan 2023
0

Firefighting services were quick to control a fire that flared up in Boyes Drive, Cape Town, on Monday. Five speedily dispatched helicopters helped fire services contain the blaze within an hour.

Firefighting services promptly contained a blaze that began at Boyes Drive, Lakeside, on Monday. The fire raged briefly on a portion of Table Mountain.

Services such as the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, South African National Parks, Working on Fire and Winelands Fire Protection Association were at the scene. The cause of the fire is uncertain, according to Dale Nortje, manager for Winelands Fire Protection Association.

cape town wildfire
Working on Fire helicopters drop water on the wildfire on Boyes Drive in Lakeside, Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

“It was an intense fire, but due to the quick response with all the aircraft they managed to contain the fire relatively quickly. So in about an hour the fire was contained,” said Nortje. Despite strong winds, he said firefighting services were able to contain the blaze quicker than usual.

‘Unbelievable response’

To see fire fighting services work so quickly was “unbelievable”, said Brenton Geach, photographer for Gallo Images:

“It was precision work, and it was unbelievable, they averted a disaster.”

Fire services were able to work effectively because there was “a massive initial attack,” said Nortje. Five helicopters were dispatched — three Hueys from Working on Fire and two helicopters from Quick Reaction Force (QRF).

cape town wildfire helicopters
Five helicopters were dispatched — three Hueys from Working on Fire and two helicopters from Quick Reaction Force — to help fight the fire on Boyes Drive in Lakeside. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

QRF falls under Winelands Fire Protection Association and has two helicopters at its disposal, said Nortje. Its helicopter service provider was Leading Edge Aviation, sponsored by Santam, Infiniti, Hollard, Old Mutual Insurance, Bryte and Lombard, said Nortje, who is also the manager for QRF. A spotter aircraft and various ground resources were also deployed:

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“If there’s a maximum initial attack the chances of success are greater to prevent a fire from getting out of control.”

The NCC Environmental Services Newlands crews remained on the scene, to take care of the aftermath and monitor any danger. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Maverick News

Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
Maverick News

New blue trains stand idle as Prasa fails to make critical upgrades to depots
South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Maverick News

South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.