Huey helicopters from Working on Fire help extinguish a wildfire on Boyes Drive in Lakeside, Cape Town on 16 January 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Firefighting services promptly contained a blaze that began at Boyes Drive, Lakeside, on Monday. The fire raged briefly on a portion of Table Mountain.

Services such as the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, South African National Parks, Working on Fire and Winelands Fire Protection Association were at the scene. The cause of the fire is uncertain, according to Dale Nortje, manager for Winelands Fire Protection Association.

“It was an intense fire, but due to the quick response with all the aircraft they managed to contain the fire relatively quickly. So in about an hour the fire was contained,” said Nortje. Despite strong winds, he said firefighting services were able to contain the blaze quicker than usual.

‘Unbelievable response’

To see fire fighting services work so quickly was “unbelievable”, said Brenton Geach, photographer for Gallo Images:

“It was precision work, and it was unbelievable, they averted a disaster.”

Fire services were able to work effectively because there was “a massive initial attack,” said Nortje. Five helicopters were dispatched — three Hueys from Working on Fire and two helicopters from Quick Reaction Force (QRF).

QRF falls under Winelands Fire Protection Association and has two helicopters at its disposal, said Nortje. Its helicopter service provider was Leading Edge Aviation, sponsored by Santam, Infiniti, Hollard, Old Mutual Insurance, Bryte and Lombard, said Nortje, who is also the manager for QRF. A spotter aircraft and various ground resources were also deployed:

“If there’s a maximum initial attack the chances of success are greater to prevent a fire from getting out of control.”

The NCC Environmental Services Newlands crews remained on the scene, to take care of the aftermath and monitor any danger. DM