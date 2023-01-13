Defend Truth

A STRUGGLE ICON PASSES

Frene Ginwala dies – South Africa’s founding speaker of democratic Parliament was a ‘formidable patriot’ and a ‘giant’

Frene Ginwala dies – South Africa’s founding speaker of democratic Parliament was a ‘formidable patriot’ and a ‘giant’
Frene Ginwala, the first Speaker of Parliament in democratic South Africa, at her home in Johannesburg on 18 September 2015. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)
By Velani Ludidi
13 Jan 2023
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa hails Frene Ginwala as a leader who ‘epitomised the ethos and expectations of our then fledgling Constitution’, as tributes start pouring in for the founding Speaker of South Africa’s democratic Parliament.

The Struggle stalwart died at her home on Thursday night at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. 

“On behalf of the nation and of the legislative, executive and judicial components of the state, the President offers his sincere condolences to Dr Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh, and their families,” said Ramaphosa. 

As news of her death quickly spread throughout South Africa, tributes began to pour in. The Council for the Advancement of the Constitution, where she was a founding honorary member of the organisation’s Advisory Council, described her as a “fiercely independent-minded woman who would never sacrifice her principles on the altar of expediency”.

Ginwala was born in 1932 and studied law at the University of London, where she completed her LLB degree. She returned to South Africa to complete her legal training, before the banning of the ANC.

In exile, Ginwala was head of the Political Research Unit in the office of ANC president Oliver Tambo, where her research focused on the transfer of military and nuclear technology. She also served as ANC spokesperson in the UK on sanctions, the nuclear programme and the arms and oil embargo relating to South Africa.

Former president Nelson Mandela shares a light moment with Speaker of Parliament Frene Ginwala at the end of the opening session of the ANC’s 51st conference in Stellenbosch on 16 December 2002. (Photo: Anna Zieminski / AFP)

She returned from exile in 1990 after the unbanning of the ANC.

In 2005, she was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.

Read in Daily Maverick

Politicians, civil society pay tribute to Jessie Duarte’s life

Father Albert Nolan – priest, anti-apartheid activist, author and renowned theologian

She also helped to set up the Women’s National Coalition, comprising organisations from across the political spectrum, with the aim of drawing up a women’s charter. She was elected national convener of the coalition.

Ramaphosa said: “Today we mourn the passing of a formidable patriot and leader of our nation, and an internationalist to whom justice and democracy around the globe remained an impassioned objective to her last days.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Among the many roles she adopted in the course of a life she led to the full, we are duty-bound to recall her establishment of our democratic Parliament which exercised the task of undoing decades-old apartheid legislation and fashioning the legislative foundations of the free and democratic South Africa.”

Ramophosa added that many of the rights and material benefits South Africans enjoy today have their origins in the legislative programme of the inaugural democratic Parliament under Ginwala’s leadership, with Nelson Mandela occupying the seat of the first president to be elected by the democratic Parliament.

Frene Ginwala chats to Archbishop Desmond Tutu before he hands over the TRC’s final report to President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Sydney Seshibedi)
Nelson Mandela enters Parliament with Speaker Frene Ginwala, Defence Minister Mosiou Lekota and parliamentary secretary Sindiso Mfenyana in 1997. (Photo: Gallo Images / Oryx Media Archive)

“Frene Ginwala epitomised the ethos and expectations of our then fledgling Constitution and played an important role in building the capacity of Parliament through the transformation of activists and leaders into lawmakers who were in turn able to transform our country.

“Dr Ginwala was similarly influential and instrumental in shaping the advancement of democracy and the entrenchment of democratic political processes and fundamental socioeconomic rights in the Southern African Development Community and the continent at large.

“Beyond African shores, she positioned our young democracy both as one that had as much to contribute to as it had to learn from global precedents and experience.

“We have lost another giant among a special generation of leaders to whom we owe our freedom and to whom we owe our commitment to keep building the South Africa to which they devoted their all.”

Frene Ginwala at home in Johannesburg on 18 September 2015. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)
The signing of the Constitution in May 1996 ushered in a new era of constitutional democracy two years after the country’s historic first democratic election and the installation of President Nelson Mandela. In this photograph of members of the Constitutional Assembly, party leaders in the front row include Roelf Meyer, Frene Ginwala, FW De Klerk, Cyril Ramaphosa, Nelson Mandela, Leon Wessels and Thabo Mbeki.(Photo: Gallo Images / Oryx Media Archive)

The family has requested a private funeral and the Presidency said it respected their wishes. Details of an official memorial event have not been announced yet.

The majority opposition DA also sent condolenecs. “She presided over a Parliament that repealed many apartheid laws and contributed to the drafting of the Constitution. May she rest in peace,” said DA parliamentary Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
Eskom gets tariff hike while Ramaphosa ‘deeply regrets’ Stage 6 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Eskom gets tariff hike while Ramaphosa ‘deeply regrets’ Stage 6 rolling blackouts
Predator Potholes, SA Edition
South Africa

Predator Potholes, SA Edition
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Maverick News

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Maverick News

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire
Maverick News

Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.