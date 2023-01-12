Defend Truth

PARTY RUCKUS

Axed Masizole Mnqasela sides with three Swellendam councillors bounced from the DA

Axed Masizole Mnqasela sides with three Swellendam councillors bounced from the DA
Chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille. (Photo: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier) | EPA / Nic Bothma | Former DA member Masizole Mnqasela. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Shelley Christians)
By Suné Payne
12 Jan 2023
0

Former Western Cape DA member Masizole Mnqasela has joined forces with three councillors from Swellendam who have also lost their party membership and are now looking at legal options. ‘I feel their pain,’ he said.

There will be a by-election in Swellendam’s ward 2 in March after the removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Abraham Pokwas.

In December last year, Pokwas and two other councillors, Bongani Sonqwenqwe and Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe, had their DA membership revoked by Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council. The three were consequently removed as councillors.

The Western Cape town of Swellendam lies at the foot of the Langeberg mountain range. Following the 2021 municipal elections, the municipal council is made up of 11 seats: the DA holds the majority with six seats, followed by the ANC with four and the Freedom Front Plus with one seat. 

Sonqwenqwe and Mangcu-Qotyiwe’s positions as proportional councillors can be filled from within party structures. Since Pokwas was councillor for ward 2 (Barrydale, Smitsville and parts of Suurbrak), the ward will now be contested in a by-election.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed to Daily Maverick this week that Pokwas’s ward will be contested in March, with a date to be confirmed.

Mnqasela’s involvement

In a statement released by Masizole Mnqasela this week, he claimed the three councillors had been removed “apparently because they did not abide by a caucus decision to hold back on advertising for the appointment of a director for corporate services in the Swellendam municipality”.

Masizole Mnqasela’s urgent interdict to be reinstated as Western Cape speaker dismissed

Sonqwenqwe added: “Our insistence to advertise the post for corporate services director, which presents an opportunity to address serious shortcomings in the employment equity of the management structure in Swellendam Municipality, is the reason for our expulsion, among others.”

These claims have been denied by the DA.

The party’s director of communications, Richard Newton, told Daily Maverick: “No one was terminated; they cessated their membership by violating key clauses in the DA’s constitution, which mean immediate cessation.”

Pokwas, previously the municipality’s deputy mayor, referred to a motion of no confidence against mayor Francois du Rand, which the Cape Times reported on in October 2022.

Pokwas said: “We had a problem with the mayor here and approached the party on the motion of no confidence to remove Francois du Rand as mayor.  

“Helen Zille sent me an email instructing us to withdraw the motion and for our caucus to make peace.” 

He claimed the DA ignored the trio’s complaints about Du Rand. 

The DA denied this. Newton said: “No DA caucus may institute or support a motion of no confidence against a DA mayor without the approval of the FedEx.” 

Federal Executive

The matter went to the Federal Executive, where Newton said this was considered and a resolution was adopted that the caucus should not support the motion.

“Helen [Zille] conveyed this information to the councillors in her capacity as the chair of the Federal Council — she did not take any decision… she conveyed the FedEx’s decision,” said Newton. 

Mnqasela said the trio was in the process of obtaining legal advice and would most likely take the matter to court.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Mnqasela labelled the trio’s expulsion as illegal, invalid and unconstitutional, and that “the court will attest to this fact”. 

“Similar to myself, the Swellendam trio all want their membership reinstated and the letter of cessation of membership by the DA declared null and void, invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional,” he said. 

While the three axed individuals have not yet approached the courts, Mnqasela has already lost one part of his two-part court application.

In December last year, Mnqasela took the DA to court, seeking an urgent interdict to fill a vacancy in the Western Cape provincial legislature created by the termination of his DA membership under the party’s cessation clause.

Mnqasela and the DA had been at loggerheads since May 2022 over claims of irregular travel and accommodation expenses. This culminated in his expulsion after the DA said he made disparaging remarks about the party at a media briefing in November.

He lost his party membership, seat in the provincial parliament and position as speaker all at once.

Dismissed with costs

In December he launched an urgent interdict to stop the DA from filling his positions, while challenging the DA’s cessation clause. This was dismissed with costs by the Western Cape High Court that same month.

The second part of his application against the DA’s cessation clause — concerning how he was expelled from the party — is due to be heard this year.

“My counsel and I are confident that the court will rule in our favour on Part B of the hearing,” he said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Masizole Mnqasela’s urgent interdict to be reinstated as Western Cape speaker dismissed

Mnqasela did not answer specific questions about whether he would be providing financial or legal support to the trio, but he told Daily Maverick: “I want to help them to gain their freedom again. I feel their pain… I identify with the indignity and victimisation they are confronting. No one deserves to be treated this way.”

On the decision to take the DA to court over the cessation, Newton said: “The party did not remove them — the cessation clauses in the constitution are clear… They now want to test the constitutionality of the cessation clauses in court and we will respond accordingly through the courts.”

Daily Maverick asked Newton how the party felt about four DA leaders from their flagship province wanting to take the party to court:

“The DA applies its rules and constitutional provisions without fear or favour, to everyone on an equal basis. If people wish to contest this, they have a right to do so,” he said.  

“Obviously, the statement emanates from people who seek to put their particular ‘spin’ on the matter and is entirely one-sided. The DA does not wish to pursue this matter further in the media.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.