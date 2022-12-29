Sometimes when partners break up, they maintain a respectful relationship. Other times, parties go their separate ways. On rare occasions, one partner appears on a podcast badmouthing the ex, embarrassing themselves in the process.

John Steenhuisen took the latter approach on MacG’s podcast and referred to his ex-wife as “roadkill”.

The DA leader’s appearance on Podcast and Chill in August was problematic in itself because of the podcast’s history of sexism, misogyny and transphobia. Nevertheless, Steenhuisen felt it was an appropriate place for a prominent politician.

Asked about “roadkill”, Steenhuisen replied: “It sounds a lot like my ex-wife.”

That drew laughs from the hosts but other people were less than amused.

Steenhuisen is meant to be a leader in a country where women face countless issues, yet here he is, trashing one.

The DA doubled down on the gaffe by urging people to watch the show “and chill”.

“I fully understand that the joke may have been in bad taste to some, but it is important to note that the podcast is a lighthearted and comedic take on current affairs,” said Steenhuisen. His lighter side earns him a Moegoe of the Year runner-up spot. DM168

How we chose the People of the Year winners

In the past, Daily Maverick journalists decided who they thought warranted the title of Person of the Year, but for the second year running, we have asked readers to vote for their preferred choice, with the proviso that we still have the final say. Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that’s what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers. Over the next few days, we shall republish online all the results in various categories. – Heather Robertson, DM168 editor

