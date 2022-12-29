DM168

DM MOEGOE OF THE YEAR RUNNER-UP 2022

John Steenhuisen’s ‘roadkill joke’ reduces him to moegoe status

John Steenhuisen’s ‘roadkill joke’ reduces him to moegoe status
DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Tim Malinzi
29 Dec 2022
0

The DA called its leader’s gaffe a ‘lighthearted take on current affairs’. We beg to differ and put him in the running for Moegoe of the Year.

Sometimes when partners break up, they maintain a respectful relationship. Other times, parties go their separate ways. On rare occasions, one partner appears on a podcast badmouthing the ex, embarrassing themselves in the process.

John Steenhuisen took the latter approach on MacG’s podcast and referred to his ex-wife as “roadkill”.

The DA leader’s appearance on Podcast and Chill in August was problematic in itself because of the podcast’s history of sexism, misogyny and transphobia. Nevertheless, Steenhuisen felt it was an appropriate place for a prominent politician.

Asked about “roadkill”, Steenhuisen replied: “It sounds a lot like my ex-wife.”

That drew laughs from the hosts but other people were less than amused.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Vladimir Putin assumes wicked character role in an explosion of Soviet myths

Read in Daily Maverick: “Supreme misogynists – Justice Samuel Alito and the judges who believe they can control women’s bodies

Steenhuisen is meant to be a leader in a country where women face countless issues, yet here he is, trashing one.

The DA doubled down on the gaffe by urging people to watch the show “and chill”.

“I fully understand that the joke may have been in bad taste to some, but it is important to note that the podcast is a lighthearted and comedic take on current affairs,” said Steenhuisen. His lighter side earns him a Moegoe of the Year runner-up spot. DM168

How we chose the People of the Year winners

In the past, Daily Maverick journalists decided who they thought warranted the title of Person of the Year, but for the second year running, we have asked readers to vote for their preferred choice, with the proviso that we still have the final say. Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that’s what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers. Over the next few days, we shall republish online all the results in various categories. – Heather Robertson, DM168 editor

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.