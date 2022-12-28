INTERNATIONAL VILLAIN OF THE YEAR RUNNERS-UP 2022
Supreme misogynists – Justice Samuel Alito and the judges who believe they can control women’s bodies
It is no surprise that they are the 2022 Villain of the Year runners-up. They receive this award, paraphrasing rapper Drake’s lyrics, because they made laws about what women can do with their bodies.
In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade regarding abortion rights. Roe v Wade is a 1973 lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court making a ruling on abortion rights.
In 2022, Alito, alongside other conservative judges, made it illegal to have an abortion in 15 states in the US.
Before the ban, conservative judge Jonathan Mitchell released a statement saying that women can simply just say no to sex.
“Women can ‘control their reproductive lives’ without access to abortion; they can do so by refraining from sexual intercourse,” said Mitchell. Predictably, this caused outrage not only in America but also across the world.
Ten steps back
After many years of progress in reproductive health, that was all disregarded by a group of conservative men who believe they can control women’s bodies.
Not only did this ban take the US several steps back, it also highlighted the patriarchal and misogynistic world we live in. This further makes it impossible for rape victims and women who simply do not want children to access abortion. This increases illegal abortions, which can be dangerous. DM168
Asive Mabula is an intern from Stellenbosch University’s Centre of Journalism and Media Studies honours programme.
