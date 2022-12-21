An unusual customer joins the crowds heading for a Cape Town mall to go bargain hunting. (Photo: Supplied)

NSPCA inspectors get odd callouts, but the one they had on Wednesday was so weird it sounded like a prank. It wasn’t. A female Cape fur seal was crossing the busy Jakes Gerwel Drive heading for the Vangate Mall in Athlone, Cape Town.

The Metro Police were on the scene controlling traffic and a crowd was gathering. She was soon named Santa by curious onlookers.

Was it a gimmick to sell the latest fad or had it forgotten where the sea was? Do seals do Christmas shopping?

Perhaps, quipped NSPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse who rushed to the scene, it was intended to be an unusual Christmas gift for someone’s mother-in-law and dumped when its captor saw the price of fish!

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Quite how a seal got to be there remains a mystery. Pieterse speculated it had swum into a canal and was washed further inland by strong currents.

He and Inspector Lwazi Ntungele, experienced in the ways of fur seals, acted quickly to get the animal safely into a crate before a quick health assessment. It was then taken to the nearest quiet beach, where she lolloped into the water and swam off with a wave of a flipper. Her Christmas shopping would just have to wait. DM/OBP