South Africa

ROAD TO ELECTIVE CONFERENCE

Tony Yengeni free to contest for ANC NEC position after winning appeal against disqualification

Tony Yengeni free to contest for ANC NEC position after winning appeal against disqualification
ANC MP Tony Yengeni. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Velani Ludidi
14 Dec 2022
0

Senior ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni has been successful in his appeal against being barred from contesting for positions on the NEC at the party’s elective conference.

ANC Electoral Committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe had told Tony Yengeni he was disqualified from contesting for a position on the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) because of his fraud conviction and four-year prison sentence.  

Yengeni launched an appeal against the decision, stating that 10 years after the sentence: “I applied to the director-general of the Justice and Correctional Services Department to expunge my criminal record. My application for expungement was accordingly approved,” he wrote to the committee.  

In a letter to Yengeni, Motlanthe said the committee had decided to uphold his appeal on the substantive reasons he provided and the proof of the expungement of his criminal record.  

“We, therefore, wish to confirm that you are no longer disqualified from being a candidate for the NEC positions during the 55th National Conference of the ANC due to take place on 16 December 2022 at Nasrec.”  

Yengeni pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2003, relating to him using his role as chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence to get a discount when he bought a Mercedes-Benz. 

He served four months of the sentence before being released on parole. 

Yengeni is one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s critics and is hoping for a return to the NEC.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Last week, former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was disqualified from standing for the NEC at the party’s national elective conference, which begins on Friday. 

Dlamini was one of the front-runners in the race for NEC positions, making it to number 15 on the list released by the committee last week after receiving 856 branch nominations.  

Her disqualification relates to a court ruling this year which found the former minister of social development guilty of perjury for lying under oath during an inquiry into the social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).  

She was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment or a R200,000 fine and opted for the latter. Dlamini had concealed from the judge that she had set up a parallel structure to Sassa with “workstreams” that reported directly to her. 

Another two ANC members with criminal convictions are former ANC Youth League leader Andile Lungisa and former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana. 

Lungisa was convicted in 2018 of assault and sentenced to three years in prison. Like Yengeni, he was released on parole. The conviction relates to a 2016 incident in the Nelson Mandela Bay council when he smashed a jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser. 

Manana pleaded and was found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on charges relating to attacking three women at a nightclub in August 2017. He was sentenced to one year in jail or a fine of R100,000.  

The Electoral Committee is yet to communicate what will happen to the pair. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
Maverick News

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Zimbabwean parents worried about learners’ education ahead of exodus from SA schools
Maverick News

Zimbabwean parents worried about learners’ education ahead of exodus from SA schools
André de Ruyter’s year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter’s year from hell – and then he lost his political cover

TOP READS IN SECTION

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.