Sport

HEART OF THE MATTER

Defibrillator doubts didn’t derail driven Dutchman Daley Blind’s career

Defibrillator doubts didn’t derail driven Dutchman Daley Blind’s career
Daley Blind of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on 3 December, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
By Mark Gleeson
08 Dec 2022
0

The Dutch defender continues to perform at the highest level with the assistance of a defibrillator to manage a heart condition.

Netherlands defender Daley Blind would be quite entitled to pinch himself in disbelief when he walks out against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal.

Not because it will be his 99th international, and a second meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina after the 2014 semifinal in Brazil, but more that he has been able to continue playing despite twice suffering cardiac incidents on the field.

Blind, 32, has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) in his chest to detect an irregular heartbeat and deliver a life-saving shock in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

It is the same device that allowed Christian Eriksen to resume his career after the horrific drama of his cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at last year’s European Championship.

Blind, who spent four years at Manchester United in between spells with Ajax Amsterdam, had a suspected heart attack in a Champions League game for Ajax against Valencia in 2019, feeling dizzy and quickly being taken off for treatment.

Doctors diagnosed a heart rhythm disorder and initially suggested his professional career was over.

“You saw everyone looking at me with fear,” Blind recalls in an emotive documentary called ‘Never Again Standing Still’ about dealing with the condition, which was released just before the World Cup kicked off.

Daley Blind
Daley Blind of Netherlands shoots past Sergino Dest of United States during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match between Netherlands and United States at Khalifa International stadium on 3 December, 2022 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo: ANP via Getty Images)

His former Ajax teammate Eriksen also appears in the film and Blind tells of how the reaction of his father Danny, also a Dutch international and now Louis van Gaal’s assistant at the World Cup, gave him the drive to continue.

“Something that has always stayed with me was my father’s reaction. He remained so stoic. He did not give up, he kept asking the doctor if there were any other options. His sober vision gave me hope.”

Screaming incident

Eight months after being fitted with the defibrillator, Blind suffered another incident when he suddenly collapsed on the pitch, screaming as the ICD went off.

However, he was able to get up and walk off the pitch and was given the all-clear by doctors not long after.

“It is something you carry with you every day,” Blind says.

“You get up with it, you go to work, you take your medicine. You think about it during a sprint, you actually always carry it with you. It was only after a year that I went into a game without thinking about it. Then I called my dad to tell him.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Blind now sits on the cusp of a career highlight as the Netherlands get ready to take on Argentina.

He scored in last Saturday’s last-16 clash against the United States and, along with fellow wing-back Denzel Dumfries, was the star of the show in a convincing 3-1 win.

“I feel very fit and can do everything a normal person can do. Once in a while I go for checks but as long as I still have that drive, I will try to get the most out of it,” he added.

Daley Blind of Netherlands
Daley Blind of Netherlands competes for the ball with Tyler Adams of USA during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on 3 December, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo: MB Media/Getty Images)

Van Dijk dodges Messi questions

Meanwhile, Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk deflected several questions about his looming confrontation with Lionel Messi but admitted the Netherlands would be cautious in their approach against Argentina.

The Dutch skipper stuck to the same line in fielding a flurry of enquiries about how he and his teammates will deal with the threat of Messi at the Lusail Stadium.

“It’s not about me, or the Netherlands, against Messi, it’s about the Netherlands against Argentina,” he repeated several times at a news conference on Wednesday.

In response to a question about how worried they might be about the threat of the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner, Van Dijk said: “Worried no, but cautious of what Argentina can bring to the game.

“They are a fantastic team with fantastic players, and we are going to have to do well in all departments of the match.”

He agreed that his side could have played better in Qatar, despite not losing a game and winning their group, but diplomatically dodged a question about whether criticism of their performances back home was typically Dutch.

“We also feel that our play in the last game could have been better,” he said. “We are all perfectionists and could like to have performed better. But what is nice is that we are still in the competition and playing in the quarterfinals.”

The Dutch are eager to break new ground and win a World Cup after losing in three finals.

Daley Blind of Netherlands
(From left to right) Daley Blind of Netherlands with teammates Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay celebrate victory against United States following the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match between Netherlands and United States at Khalifa International stadium on 3 December, 2022 in AL-Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo: ANP via Getty Images)

“There is a hunger, dreams and a feeling that we really want to get it (the World Cup),” Van Dijk said.

“When you are in the quarterfinals you are only three games from glory. This is our opportunity. But obviously, we have to get past an Argentina side with one of the best players of all time.”

The Dutch also face the possibility of the majority of the 80,000-odd crowd cheering on Argentina as a surprisingly small number of orange-clad Dutch supporters have travelled.

Usually, the Dutch get significant support on the road but without them, Van Dijk believes an early goal might be important to quieten the opposing fans.

“Then it comes a whole different game,” he said. “But I think it will be nice to play in such an ambiance.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6
South Africa

Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6

TOP READS IN SECTION

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.