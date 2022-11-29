LAST CHANCE
Goal-shy Uruguay need a repeat of infamous 2010 win over Ghana
It will be do or die for Uruguay on Friday when they clash with 2010 World Cup quarterfinal opponents Ghana in their final group game.
Uruguay remain goalless at the World Cup and must find their form against next opponents Ghana in a re-run of one of the most infamous games in World Cup history if they are to progress to the next round of this tournament.
“We are looking for victory against Ghana, there is no doubt about it. If we have to make modifications, that is what we will do,” coach Diego Alonso said after Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal left Uruguay bottom of Group H on one point.
Despite possessing the attacking riches of Darwin Nunez, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the South Americans also failed to score in their opening 0-0 draw with South Korea.
Their only chance of reaching the last 16 is with a win on Friday against Ghana, but the Africans will want revenge for being cruelly knocked out by Uruguay at the 2010 South Africa World Cup in a memorable and action-packed quarterfinal.
In that game, Suarez handballed on the line in the dying minutes and was sent off, only for Ghana to miss the subsequent penalty then lose a shootout. That deprived them of becoming the first African team in history to reach a World Cup semifinal.
Suarez was cast as the villain of the drama — and 12 years later is in the Uruguayan squad and may well line up again against the Africans.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
“For us, it’s a different history,” Alonso said, trying to play down the historic resonance of that game. “They are looking for qualification, us too. It has nothing to do with what happened years ago.”
‘Need to gamble more’
Though Portugal dominated possession at the Lusail stadium, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Gomez and Suarez did come agonisingly close to breaking Uruguay’s Qatar World Cup duck.
“We didn’t play well but we had our chances and we were pushing forward. We were trying for it. But sometimes the opponents are good, they play well, they counter your game plan and don’t let you be where you would like to be,” Alonso said.
The South Americans certainly played with more snap and penetration after substitutes Facundo Pellistri and Giorgian de Arrascaeta came on with just under half an hour left.
“Our game improved with the two new players. The game was asking for them,” Alonso stated. “At the start, Portugal owned the ball, they dominated the ball. Afterwards, we played well. We need to gamble more and to move more freely.”
Arrascaeta looked devastated by the Portugal defeat but was also determined ahead of the Ghana game.
“We have one game left and we have to go for it. Without doubt, we have to win, come what may,” he said. Reuters/DM
Top Reads This Hour
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
TOP READS IN SECTION
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet