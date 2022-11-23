Jacques Nienaber, the South Africa head coach faces the media during the South Africa Springboks media session held at The Lensbury on 22 November, 2022 in Teddington, England. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was forced to make eight changes to his side to face England at Twickenham this Saturday. But the real story is the continual discourse around the behaviour of director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. And that, in brief, is the problem with the Springboks currently.

Erasmus is famous for coining the phrase — “let the main thing stay the main thing” — in other words, let rugby be the focus. He has recently forgotten his own mantra and it could be to the cost of the team. It is certainly coming at a personal cost to the decorated coach and former player.

Erasmus was handed a two-match ban last week for his constant social media carping about refereeing decisions, flimsily veiled as clips of where the Boks need to improve. No one, least of all World Rugby, was buying it.

While Erasmus has a legion of supporters on social media, he has faced stinging criticism for his actions and from some unlikely places.

Former Bok World Cup-winning captain John Smit was unimpressed.

“It’s hard to defend him (Erasmus),” said Smit on the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast this week. “The way he has approached this is not right. Are you telling me Rassie is the only coach frustrated by a call that has gone the wrong way?

“Something has to be done. There has to be a line that has to be drawn, and he is making it difficult for his team. It’s made us, as a rugby team, so easy to dislike.”

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin was also on the show and initially complimented Erasmus and SA Rugby, underlining how important the Republic is to the sport.

“South Africa are a brilliant and really important part of the game across men’s and women’s, sevens and fifteens,” Gilpin said. “They are world champions and Rassie has done amazing things with that team and is clearly an amazing coach.

“But our view — and he (Erasmus) may not agree — is that he has crossed the line. For us, it is really important we reinforce where those lines are, for everybody to see.

“Being a rugby referee is the toughest job in sport. Let’s give these guys, and the brilliant women who are doing that job, the best support and chance we can, and work with them for them to improve. And that is a responsibility the top coaches have got to take as well.”

Gilpin’s assertion that it’s the toughest job in sport was certainly one most people on either side of the Erasmus divide would agree on.

With anywhere between 400-800 actions per game, including 150 plus tackle situations where a wide range of possible penalties come into play for a referee to consider, it’s a wonder there is a game at all.

Erasmus knows this, so attacking the refs so publicly is not constructive. Yes, he’s frustrated but he, more than anyone, understands the complexities the officials face. Exposing mistakes publicly will achieve little other than making the Boks the whingers of world rugby.

“What is important is we are able to move forward in a dialogue with them (Saru and Erasmus),” Gilpin said on the podcast. “Let’s have a discussion about why certain behaviour is appropriate or inappropriate.

“If coaches or other people involved in South African rugby or anywhere else don’t think the protocols are working, let’s talk about that.”

Distraction?

The other aspect of this is that his actions are a distraction. Nienaber tried to deflect a question about Erasmus’ antics saying he and the players only focused on rugby. But then proceeded to undermine that statement almost immediately.

“For us, we’re a tight-knit unit, everyone knows exactly what’s going on. We’re open and transparent. As a result, we, as a team, are fully aware of the facts of (the Erasmus issue),” Nienaber said when naming his team to take on England this week.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“It’s disappointing for us when there are only certain facts getting out in the public domain. Of course, we fully understand why people form the opinions they have because that’s the only information at their disposal. They don’t know all the facts.”

“If all the facts were out there, people would form a different opinion. I’m not pointing fingers at anybody. I don’t want to get involved in this.

“As a group, we know all the facts. Unfortunately, things went a certain way. But we’re focused on rugby and preparing our best to win a Test match against England.”

When asked what those “facts” were, Nienaber demurred.

“There’s a lot of confidentiality involved in these types of issues. We’re not allowed to talk about this, especially in the media,” Nienaber said.

“I’m not the first coach and won’t be the last to say that it’s tough, we can’t discuss (refereeing performances). It is what it is. We know the facts, we’ve shared everything within the group, but only a part of it will come out in the public domain.”

It only served to cloud the issue further.

Changes for England

Meanwhile, back on the field, No 8 Evan Roos will make his first Test start while Makazole Mapimpi also returns after missing last week’s 63-21 win over Italy.

Nienaber made eight changes and two positional switches to his matchday squad to face England at Twickenham on Saturday in the final Test of the year.

There are six changes to the starting team with Jesse Kriel (centre), Mapimpi, Roos and Eben Etzebeth (lock) back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre where he partners up with Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in Genoa.

There were also four changes on the replacements bench, which will again feature the more traditional split of five forwards and three backs, with SA ‘A’ captain Thomas du Toit (prop), Marco van Staden (flanker), Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf) and utility back Canan Moodie being drafted in.

This follows the unavailability of Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Andre Esterhuizen (centre), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Jasper Wiese (No 8) and Vincent Koch (prop), who all returned to their clubs.

“With this Test falling outside the international Test window, we knew we would have to make changes to the team, but we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the last few months, and it is paying off for us this week,” said Nienaber.

“Every player in this squad has played Test rugby, and most of them have received game time at this level thanks to our selection plan throughout the season and the SA ‘A’ games against Munster and Bristol.

“We are very excited to see what this group of players will do against a quality England side given the mix of talented young players who have been putting up their hands and the experienced guys who have come a long way with us over the last few years.”

Massive onslaught

Nienaber expected a massive onslaught from England, who snatched a 25-25 draw against New Zealand last week after being edged by Argentina and then registering a convincing victory against Japan.

“England will enter this match with the same mindset as us — to finish the season on a high note after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup,” said Nienaber.

“So, we are expecting them to throw everything they have at us. They are a well-balanced team with a strong pack of forwards and exciting backs, and they are well-coached, so we know it is going to be an epic encounter.

“We lost against them by one point in our last two matches at Twickenham and the last time we beat them in London was in 2014, so we have to be accurate in all areas of our game, effective in our execution and we need to convert our chances into points.

“This is the last time the squad will be together in competition until next June, so the players really want to make the most of this opportunity and to make the country proud.

“We had two narrow defeats against the top two teams in the world in Ireland and France and we defeated Italy, and it would be fantastic if we could finish the tour on a high note.” DM

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Reserves: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie.