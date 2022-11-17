Police officers escort Nomboleko Simayile (centre) to court, but she collapsed before her appearance on 17 November 2022 in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape. Simayale is accused of bludgeoning to death her four children, aged two to 11. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

It has been just over a week since Mthundezi Simayile (71) was woken up by his daughter Nomboleko (32) in his house in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, saying: “Tata, ndibabulele abantwana bam [Dad, I’ve killed my children],” which, Mthundezi said, will be forever etched in his mind.

The four children had been sleeping in the same rondavel as their mother, at her father’s homestead. It is alleged that Simayile bludgeoned Lizalise (11) Inganathi (9), Othalive (5) and Elihle (2) to death with a hammer.

On Thursday, Mthundezi Simayile attended his daughter’s court hearing where she was to apply for bail after being charged with four counts of murder. He had hoped she would be able to attend the funeral of her four children, scheduled for Friday.

But Nomboleko Simayile collapsed before her hearing and her bid for bail was postponed to the end of the month.

The last time Ngcobo hit the headlines was on 21 February 2018 when armed gunmen stormed the police station, and five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot and killed. The suspects were linked to a local church called the Seven Angels Ministry. That trial is ongoing.

On Thursday, the Ngcobo Magistrates’ Court was packed with villagers who had mostly come to support Mthundezi Simayile during his daughter’s bail application.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I will never see my grandchildren again. They will never sit in my lap or ask to share in my plate of food. I am not trying to defend my daughter, but I am convinced that she was possessed by evil spirits when she committed this horrendous crime,” he said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

When his daughter’s case was about to be called, the packed courtroom heard the State prosecutor tell magistrate Mohammed Ahmed that she had collapsed inside the holding cells.

Ahmed postponed the bail application to 29 November and ordered that Simayile be remanded in custody.

Her father said: “I cannot believe that her children are going to be buried without her attending their funeral.”

At the Simayile family homestead in Tsalaba village, villagers gathered to pay their last respects to the family. Women sat outside peeling vegetables while men clustered next to the kraal smoking their pipes.

Tsalaba village chief Simphiwe Mxutu said he was still in disbelief.

“I have known this woman ever since she was a young girl … a very quiet person who wouldn’t hurt a fly. We are all shocked and devastated by what she has done. We are all still looking for answers. It would have been better if she was released so that she can come and explain what really happened.”

Simayile’s cousin Nosiphumeze Simayile was with her the night before the murders. “I remember we were sitting chatting as usual. She never showed any signs of being in distress. This has left us all shocked,” she said.

At Gulandoda Primary School, which the two older children had attended, principal Patrick Langa said: “Never in the history of this school has such a tragic incident happened. The learners and staff are devastated. But we are grateful for all the counselling that has been provided. These were bright young souls who had their whole lives ahead of them. It will take some time before we all heal from this tragedy.” DM/MC