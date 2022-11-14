X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Questions mount on when CT’s affordable housing policy...

Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Questions mount on when Cape Town’s promised affordable housing policy will be tabled

Housing activists have made an urgent call for the City of Cape Town to finalise an affordable housing policy. (Archive photo: Steve Kretzmann)
By Marecia Damons
14 Nov 2022
0

Activists launch report on urgent need for ‘inclusive’ housing policy.

In November 2019, Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said the City of Cape Town was committed to drafting a policy for “inclusionary housing”. Three years later, the policy is yet to be tabled.

The City of Cape Town told GroundUp that Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has “reviewed the policy work done to date in the City after taking office in November 2021, and has tasked officials to conduct further reviews in order to finalise the most feasible inclusionary housing policy for Cape Town”.

“It is vital that any policy works well in practice and takes into account the feedback of the development fraternity,” said the City.

An “inclusionary housing policy” would oblige property developers to include affordable housing units in housing developments.

Last week, housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi launched a report, titled Regulating the Private Sector. In it, the researchers make an urgent call for the City to complete and implement an Inclusionary Housing Policy.

According to the report, the City has a shortfall of about 23,000 formal homes per year.

“While 76% of Cape Town’s population earn below R22,000 per month, only 34% of all formal homes cater to households in this income range,” the report says.

“There is clearly a significant mismatch between what people earn and how much homes cost,” it says.

Meanwhile, at a provincial level, the Western Cape government passed its Inclusionary Housing Policy Framework on 4 November. It aims to assist municipalities, working in partnership with the private sector, to include more affordable housing units in developments in urban centres.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

According to the province: in 2019, the Western Cape’s estimated average monthly household income was R19,430. The average Western Cape household is therefore unlikely to be able to afford a property of more than R600,000. However, the average property sale price in the Western Cape in 2021 was R1,350,000. To buy a property at this average sale price, a household would need to earn a gross monthly income of over R33,000 (assuming a 10% deposit, 7.75% interest rate, and 20-year loan).

The NU researchers say that in practical terms, private developers can be offered incentives in exchange for creating affordable housing within their developments, on land nearby, or through a financial contribution.

NU researcher Robyn Park-Ross said that although inclusionary housing is not a silver bullet for the housing crisis in Cape Town, it is needed to tackle spatial apartheid in the city by creating affordable housing in well-located areas. This would help break down race and class segregation, said Park-Ross.

The NU report also documents 16 private developments across Cape Town that have included some form of inclusionary housing contribution.

The number of affordable homes within the developments varied from 5% to 30%.

“In an environment of policy uncertainty these contributions demonstrate the minimum of what is possible … They provide a base from which to develop more meaningful contributions in the future,” says the report.

But the researchers noted a “concerning inconsistency” around affordability, access, location and the physical standards of the homes, among other issues. The report says, “Clarity and consistency are desperately and urgently required, both of which can be provided by an appropriate inclusionary housing policy.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted