‘Whether found guilty or not guilty by the court of law, Abel Tau is no longer welcome at ActionSA,” said the party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont, when asked if they would take Tau back if a court found him not guilty of the sexual assault charges levelled against him.

Tau is without a political home after ActionSA decided to terminate his membership after allegations of attempted rape were levelled against him.

It is alleged that Tau coerced a municipal employee into a sexual relationship. Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case had been opened.

“A case of sexual assault was opened at Akasia police station in September 2022… A warning statement was obtained from the suspect and witnesses’ statements were also obtained. The docket was then taken to a senior public prosecutor for a decision… The suspect (is) to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court in March 2023.”

ActionSA launched disciplinary proceedings against Tau last month and placed him under precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the internal investigation and the criminal case.

Tau did not object to this decision. Read his Twitter post dated 19 October below:

Media Statement by Abel Tau Re: Allegations of attempted sexual assault 19 October 2022 Immediate Release pic.twitter.com/GOArGFDQ77 — Abel Tau (@AbelTau1) October 19, 2022

According to Beaumont, “the internal disciplinary panel has found Tau guilty of five charges out of six that were levelled during the disciplinary hearing that relate to abuse of power, and leadership, bringing the organisation into disrepute.

“It is the sixth charge that relates to criminal conduct and that is the subject of court proceedings to begin next year… courts are more appropriate, better equipped and knowledgeable on issues of criminal conduct and have access to evidence that we wouldn’t necessarily have.”

Beaumont said the five charges the ActionSA disciplinary panel found Tau guilty of indicated that his conduct brought the party into disrepute.

“The Senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded that his conduct was inconsistent with ActionSA’s value of ethical leadership. Positions of authority and power in ActionSA have entrusted responsibilities to leaders that can never be abused for sexual advances or to subjugate women…

“ActionSA wishes to clarify that this kind of conduct is inexcusable in ActionSA and will never be tolerated. We offer our apologies to the residents of Tshwane and to our coalition partners for this conduct, along with our absolute commitment to act decisively against any violation of the responsibility entrusted to leaders.”

Council position vacant

Beaumont added that since Tau was no longer a councillor, he automatically ceased to be the MMC of Human Settlements in the City of Tshwane and that this position was now vacant.

“This morning I wrote to our members telling them of the termination of Tau’s membership in our party and therefore opening lines for consultation processes. Appreciating the need to have an MMC of Human Settlements in the City of Tshwane, ActionSA will be meeting this evening (Thursday) where we will be considering a nomination and begin to engage our coalition partners.”

Tau is not the first senior ActionSA member to lose his job. Just four months after the local government elections, the party leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Makhosi Khoza, was handed her marching orders.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Out of Action — Makhosi Khoza handed marching orders”

In August, the party kicked out its Johannesburg councillor Albert Kiviet for being absent on the day that former council speaker Vasco da Gama was voted out of office.

Tau was one of several former DA leaders who joined Herman Mashaba’s new political movement, ActionSA, in August 2020. He was appointed MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Tshwane during the 2021 Local Government elections by mayor Randall Williams.

Tau stepped down as Tshwane’s ActionSA caucus leader in March 2022 to focus on the party’s management of the coalition government in the city.

Tau has not yet responded to Daily Maverick’s request for comment. DM