X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Are you a South AfriCAN?

Every year feels like we are getting ever closer to the precipice and the political Jenga game is teetering precariously as we prepare for the ANC elective conference at the end of the year. Join Daily Maverick journalists, editors and guests at The Gathering 2022 as they discuss all we need to be part of the solutions our country needs and deserves.

24 November 2022, CTICC Cape Town

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick presents, The Highwaymen

Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille take to the road in a new limited audio documentary series by Daily Maverick called The Highwaymen.

Drawing from interviews with over 35 South Africans, on-the-ground reporting from across three provinces, and an investigation into an explosive new corruption scandal at the heart of the country, the series seeks to connect the dots of South Africa’s complex political history and its incendiary present, in an effort to help South Africans—and foreign audiences—make sense of the current moment.

The Highwaymen centres around the stories of three of the country’s most influential political figures: Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize. Each of these individuals have shaped South Africa’s political landscape in fundamental ways. Each of their stories weave representative and intersecting components into the rich narrative of the ANC’s storied rise and its violent, destructive fall.

The first two episodes are available for streaming now!

Listen now→
Malema laments EFF’s failure to elect women leaders in...

Defend Truth

EAST LONDON

Julius Malema laments EFF’s failure to elect women leaders in Eastern Cape

EFF Leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
06 Nov 2022
0

The EFF has a new leadership in the Eastern Cape, with Zilindile Vena heading an all-male top five. But the party’s Commander in Chief took delegates to task, saying the vote was ‘a disrespect from all of you to the women of Eastern Cape’.

EFF leader Julius Malema scolded hundreds of delegates at the party’s third Eastern Cape Provincial People’s Assembly in East London on Sunday, 6 November, for failing to elect a single woman into the top five leadership structure.

The failure to elect women into the top positions was a trend in the party that Malema called an injustice to the liberation of women, whom it often advocates for.

Beyond reasonable doubt: VBS scandal exposed Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu’s corrupt dealings

The Free State had been the only province to elect a woman as chair, but Mandisa Makesini has since been removed, Malema said. Although Limpopo is yet to have its conference, Malema was concerned by the possibility of all the provinces being led by male chairpersons.

“You have failed to fulfil your mission, and that mission is a mission that makes sure that in everything else we do, we put women at the centre of whatever we are doing,” he said.

The top five

Zilindile Vena was elected as Eastern Cape chairperson, Mlamli Makhetha as deputy chairperson, Simthembile Madikizela as secretary, Zolile Mgqwayiza as deputy secretary and Thembinkosi Apleni as treasurer.

“I am not proud of this top five, because I will never be proud of anything that doesn’t have women in it,” Malema said. “It’s a failure to all of you. It’s a disrespect from all of you to the women of Eastern Cape, to the women of South Africa.”

Malema questioned female delegates’ rationale behind voting male delegates into the top positions:

“What kind of leaders, what kind of delegates are we, what type of women are you who come together in a conference … where there are more than 50% of women and do not elect a single woman… Who are the people in society who have more problems than others? It’s women. Are you saying these men are going to solve the problems of women without women? You must never follow factionalism — you must follow the principles, constitution and the ideas of the EFF. 

“The EFF teaches you that, fundamentally, we need women in our struggle… We will never be free for as long as women are not free. Every day we march. We don’t want women abused, we don’t want [gender-based violence]… Given an opportunity ourselves to demonstrate to society how committed we are in this course for the liberation of women, we don’t grab that opportunity [with] both hands.”

Malema said the possibility that the EFF could be led by men across all nine provinces signalled that the party did not “believe in humanity”. “I am not here to fight anyone’s battle; I don’t care who won or lost. I care which gender was excluded in the leadership of the EFF and that is why I represent. All I am part of is defending the image of the EFF,” he said.

He urged the delegates to vote differently when they elected additional members of the provincial structures: “Fighters, you still have an opportunity because you are nominating additional members. The constitution says 50/50, but I am saying because of the mess in the top five, it must be 60/40. Women must be more to enhance this image. We can still correct it, we are not too late and you women must be the ones who stand up.”  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Responding to Malema’s speech, one of the leadership members said: “We humbly apologise for failing, but we will correct our mistakes. We appreciate the fact that we have an opportunity to correct.”

The assembly was addressed by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Saturday, 5 November. He told delegates to elect leadership that would serve as an official opposition to the ANC, “which continues to show off wealth and spends half of the year in Johannesburg… This is a province that is officially and statistically the poorest province in SA. The number of people who are living under the poverty line is the highest in the Eastern Cape, as compared to any other province.

“The levels of unemployment are the highest… [The province] still has mud schools, [has] pit latrine toilets where kids can easily fall and die… Kids walk long distances to school … [and] healthcare has deteriorated.” Corruption was “rife” in the province, Shivambu said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted