Lobster cooking on the braai, before being chilled so the flesh can be removed to be served cold with a Marie Rose sauce. (Photo: iStockphoto.com/rez-art)

Crayfish mayonnaise, as we always called it, was a rare treat in my boyhood years. There’s something about the cold that enhances the flavour of kreef.

The recipe is per 1 portion, so multiply as needed. Read the matching column here.

Ingredients

1 large kreef tail per serving

5 Tbsp mayonnaise

4 Tbsp ketchup/ tomato sauce

1 Tbsp brandy

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Lemon wedges

Salt to taste

Method

You can cook the kreef the way my dad did, on the braai over hot coals, basting it with lemon butter. Then, let them cool and refrigerate to chill. All that’s needed after that is to pull the flesh out of the carapace, cut it into chunks, and mix with your Marie Rose sauce or serve the relish on the side.

Or, remove veins from the lobster tails and plunge into boiling water. When the outer flesh on top turns red, remove and drain. Leave to cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until very cold.

In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, tomato sauce, brandy, lemon juice and a little salt.

Serve the cold kreef with lashings of this adaptation of a Marie Rose sauce and lemon wedges on the side. The perfect accompaniment is a pile of freshly fried potato chips deep-fried at 160℃ until golden and crisp on the inside and soft in the centre. Close your eyes and imagine you’re on a beach with the hot desert nearby. DM/TGIFood

