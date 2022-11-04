We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

What's cooking today: Kreef mayonnaise

TGIFOOD

CRAYFISH CATCH

Lobster cooking on the braai, before being chilled so the flesh can be removed to be served cold with a Marie Rose sauce. (Photo: iStockphoto.com/rez-art)
By Tony Jackman
04 Nov 2022
0

Being right on the (Karoo) beach with the sand between your toes, and pulling the luscious white meat out of the carapace with your fingers, is a true blessing that makes you grateful for Neptune’s abundant largesse.

Crayfish mayonnaise, as we always called it, was a rare treat in my boyhood years. There’s something about the cold that enhances the flavour of kreef.

The recipe is per 1 portion, so multiply as needed. Read the matching column here.

Ingredients

1 large kreef tail per serving

5 Tbsp mayonnaise

4 Tbsp ketchup/ tomato sauce

1 Tbsp brandy

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Lemon wedges

Salt to taste

Method

You can cook the kreef the way my dad did, on the braai over hot coals, basting it with lemon butter. Then, let them cool and refrigerate to chill. All that’s needed after that is to pull the flesh out of the carapace, cut it into chunks, and mix with your Marie Rose sauce or serve the relish on the side.

Or, remove veins from the lobster tails and plunge into boiling water. When the outer flesh on top turns red, remove and drain. Leave to cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until very cold.

In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, tomato sauce, brandy, lemon juice and a little salt.

Serve the cold kreef with lashings of this adaptation of a Marie Rose sauce and lemon wedges on the side. The perfect accompaniment is a pile of freshly fried potato chips deep-fried at 160℃ until golden and crisp on the inside and soft in the centre. Close your eyes and imagine you’re on a beach with the hot desert nearby. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

