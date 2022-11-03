All African National Congress (ANC) members who are campaigning to be nominated and elected for National Executive Committee (NEC) positions have been directed to keep a clear record of all donations they received and all spending on their campaigns.

The directive was sent in a letter dated 2 November 2022, addressed to all ANC NEC members, provincial secretaries, regional secretaries, branch secretaries, and “all ANC members in good standing”, signed by Kgalema Motlanthe, former ANC deputy president and current ANC Electoral Committee chair.

The ANC’s 55th National Conference is due to be held from 16-20 December in Gauteng.

The directive says a complete financial record of “every campaign must be maintained and submitted to the Electoral Committee” and all campaigns must submit detailed financial reports.

In addition, the Electoral Committee has the right to inspect the bank statements of candidates, campaigns and campaign workers, and to “interview members of campaign teams”.

The letter also stated that all those who are campaigning for NEC positions have to submit details such as the names of campaign managers and fundraisers, campaign budgets with expenditure, sources of donations in kind or funds, and a “full statement of all income and expenditure”.

The information must be submitted no later than Friday, 11 November.

“Failure to disclose and declare the financial records as directed by the Electoral Committee shall be a serious misconduct which could lead to all implicated in being subjected to disciplinary action and disqualified from being candidates for the NEC positions with possible expulsion from the ANC,” reads the letter.

“This shows that the ANC is taking a proactive approach in the ConCourt’s ruling in favour of amaBhungane back in September,” said Robyn Pasensie, a political systems researcher for My Vote Counts. She explained this was in reference to the Executive Ethics Code, which found that members of the executive were not required to disclose any donations made to campaigns for elections into positions within their own political parties. The Constitutional Court ruled this was unlawful and unconstitutional, and Parliament had to amend this within one year.

“This is particularly important as we look to the elective conference and more importantly to 2024,” said Pasensie.

‘Negative campaigning against another candidate’

In addition to the issues around funding, the Electoral Committee said it had observed some ANC leaders and members violating rules by negatively campaigning against other potential NEC candidates.

“No ANC member or candidate may use any form of negative campaigning against another candidate or group of candidates … campaigns should focus on reasons to support your candidate,” reads the letter.

A member involved in such activities during the campaign season “may be suspended or expelled from the ANC following a disciplinary process”.

A candidate whose campaign supporters participate in such activities must condemn the actions of their supporters — and may even be disqualified if they “do not make a strong effort to end this abhorrent behaviour”, read Motlanthe’s letter. DM